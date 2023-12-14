Māori protest in Perth

They may be more than 5000km away but Māori have gathered in Perth to voice their concerns about the National-led government’s policies, particularly those they feel harm on the use of te reo Māori.

E tū Te Urupū – Stand Strong Perth will include speeches, waiata and haka and is expected to attract a large number of Māori and their supporters to the Perth CBD.

One of the organisers of ‘the rally of solidarity’, Matt Paki (Tainui), told Te Ao News that the purpose of it was to support whānau and friends back home.

A Perth resident for the past 18 years, Mr Paki says his people are concerned. “We live abroad, but we still feel what’s happening back there.”



