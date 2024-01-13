Dame Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford say ‘I do’

Jacinda Ardern mingling with guests after the ceremony. Photo / George Heard / NZME

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern today married partner Clarke Gayford in a ceremony in Hawke’s Bay. The wedding was originally set to take place in 2022 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Two years on, several celebrities and political figures are joining the Arderns and Gayfords to celebrate the nuptials.

Dame Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford have tied the knot in a ceremony in a Hawke’s Bay vineyard, under the watchful eye of daughter Neve, their family and friends.

The ceremony began just before 4pm.

Ardern was sighted walking towards the site of her wedding ceremony, in the stunning Hawke’s Bay, where she was due to tie the knot with partner Clarke Gayford after a decade together.

Ardern could be seen wearing a sleeveless white gown, with a veil. The dress featured a striking high neckline and cinched waist.

Ardern wore a long tulle veil, which was clipped into an up-do, created by hairdresser Tane Tomoana who has previously worked on looks for Ardern.

The dress is believed to have been custom made by New Zealand fashion designer Juliette Hogan.

She was holding a large bouquet of flowers and arrived at the ceremony flanked by several people holding umbrellas under the warm Hawke’s Bay sun.

Ardern and Gayford’s daughter Neve wore a wreath of flowers in her hair and a white dress.

At 4pm, Ardern began her walk down to the aisle, which was about 30 metres long. The sound of the music coming from the secluded spot inside the vineyard could be heard from the roadside.

The ceremony was thought to have wrapped up just after 4:30pm, as cheers could be heard and guests could be seen sipping wine under the big umbrellas.

Ardern and Gayford, now husband and wife, could be seen mingling with the guests ahead of the reception.

