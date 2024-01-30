Green Party co-leader James Shaw steps down

Marama Davidson watches as her co-leader James Shaw announces he is stepping down from his role and leaving Parliament next month

James Shaw is stepping down from his role as co-leader of the Green Party saying he has done what he can. He will resign as a list MP from Parliament in March.

“I feel like my time here and work here is complete, and I’m really satisfied with it,” Shaw says.

Shaw has held the position since 2015 and led the Green Party into coalition government for the first time in 2017.

In government, he was the minister for climate change, statistics and associate finance and associate environment minister.

He is proud of the progress he and the party have made during his time as leader, saying the foundation on which the Green Party stands is stronger than when he first joined.

After eight historic years leading the Green Party, James Shaw has announced he is resigning as co-leader. A new co-leader will be announced on 10th March.



“One of the things I’m most proud of is our caucus and our party is clearer about what it stands for, more unified than it has been since I first came back from overseas to join,” he says.

Under Green Party rules, a new co-leader will be chosen, with nominations open from tomorrow with the new co-leader announced by March 10

“Our historic election result in 2023 ushered in a new era for the Green Party. Now is the time for a new co-leader to work alongside Marama [Davidson] to take this new caucus into the future.

“The Green Party will continue to lead the fight to stop the climate crisis, restore and protect our wildernesses and wildlife, eliminate poverty, and honour Te Tiriti,” Shaw says.