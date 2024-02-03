Dame Cindy Kiro: Tai Tokerau’s first wahine Māori Governor-General

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro has been welcomed onto the Waitangi Treaty Grounds on Saturday morning, alongside other wāhine leaders including Dame Naida Glavish, Nora Rameka and Hinerangi Cooper-Puru.

In her kōrero to those gathered at the Treaty Grounds, Dame Cindy acknowledged she is the 22nd Governor-General of Aotearoa New Zealand but also offered a reminder she is “the first wahine Māori from Te Tai Tokerau in this role”.

“It is a privilege to join you all today at Te Whare Rūnanga where we gather to acknowledge the mana of Te Tiriti o Waitangi,” she said.

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro speaks at Waitangi.

Dame Cindy was accompanied onto the Treaty Grounds by Dame Naida Glavish and others.




















