‘Don’t tutū with Te Tiriti’: Governor-General given clear message

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro has been warned that Te Tiriti o Waitangi is off-limits to any form of political meddling.

Te Mutunga Rameka, the main speaker at the whakatau for the Governor-General, said he made this message clear on Saturday.

“Soley around asking her to listen to the people - the people who are asking and who are, actually, out there demanding that we don’t allow anybody - no matter who, no matter where they’re from - to tutū, to do anything with any changes, to Te Tiriti o Waitangi.”

Rameka said there has “absolutely” been a shift in te ao Māori, a coming together over this issue.

“We’ve never ever seen, not only the motu come together with one whakaaro, but when have we seen Ngāpuhi go with one kōrero?

“So yeah, there is definitely a shift and, unfortunately, it was because we have a common enemy,” he said.