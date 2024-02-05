Waitangi theme developing - speakers want Treaty bill stopped before its first reading

A theme is developing as the third day of Waitangi celebrations in Te Tai Tokerau is in full-swing, and that is that the Treaty Principles Bill should not reach its first reading.

Parliamentary and Iwi leaders alike from around the country have gathered in the courtyard of Te Whare Rūnanga at Waitangi today to welcome the coalition government.

Respected veteran Māori rights activist Hone Harawira was there to give his perspective on the Treaty Principles Bill soon to be introduced into Parliament by Act leader David Seymour (Ngāti Rehia) as part of the coalition agreement.

“You want to gut the Treaty in front of all of these people, Hell no! Not only will we not stand for it, Shane Jones ain’t going to stand for it, sorry David. You’re on your own on this one, mate. But you need to know, when it comes time to see where this is going to go into legistlation, you and your sh***y a** bill are going down the toilet,” Harawira said.

Green MP Hūhana Lyndon said the problem lay with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon not being firm in his stance.

“Ko tētahi o ngā raru, kua kite i te Pirimia e noho ana ki runga i te taiapa. Me puta mai ia, tautoko, whakakāhore rainei,”

(One of the major issues is we’ve seen the Prime Minister sitting on the fence. He needs to get off and decide whether he will support it or be against it.)

The Iwi Chairs Forum also saw discussion last week, and Act leader David Seymour and the prime minister were there to hear the perspective of each iwi from around the country.

Iwi leaders’ perspective

One of those leaders, Bayden Barber (Ngāti Kahungunu), said iwi were open for discussion but first there needed to be one.

“The clear message was, ‘we don’t want a review, we don’t want principles of the Treaty, we’re the partner and you haven’t come to talk to us.

“The prime minister needs to show leadership and cut it off at the knees. If it goes to a select committee, you’re going to have submissions from the motu and that’s going to raise the ugly head of racism,” Barber says.

At the welcoming of the government to Waitangi today, Kīngitanga spokesperson Rāhui Papa was there to give his perspective on what the government should be doing and what Seymour should be doing.

“We understand that that’s your view and we respect that you have a view. But from my point of view, David, ko te kaupapa, if we expend the same time, energy and resources into honouring the Treaty, then the discussion about making a difference will be put aside to Aotearoa,” Papa said.