Grant Robertson retires from politics

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - MAY 27: Finance Minister Grant Robertson speaks during Labour Party Congress at Te Papa on May 27, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. Labour held its annual conference in Wellington ahead of a busy campaigning season, with national elections due later this year. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Grant Robertson, a prominent figure in New Zealand’s political landscape, has announced his retirement from Parliament next month .Later this year, he will become vice chancellor of the University of Otago.

Robertson, who has served as a Labour MP for the past 15 years, including a tenure as deputy prime minister and finance minister, expressed his deep gratitude for the opportunities he had to represent Wellington Central and contribute to the nation’s governance. “I am extremely grateful for the privilege of being a member of Parliament for the past 15 years. The opportunity to represent the people of Wellington Central, and to be a minister has been an enormous honour,” he said.

Robertson says he has been committed throughout his political career to making a positive impact on the lives of New Zealanders, dedicating himself fully to his roles within the government. “The chance to make a positive difference in the lives of New Zealanders in this way is not afforded to many people. I have given absolutely everything I have had to these roles but now is the right time for me to move on to a new set of opportunities and challenges.”

Reflecting on his political journey, Robertson acknowledged the Labour party and the lifelong friends he has made, in particular former prime ministers, Jacinda Ardern and Chris Hipkins, and is confident the party is in a good position for the future, “I know I leave a Labour caucus in good heart, with strong leadership and a clear focus on the issues that matter to New Zealanders.”

His move to the academic sphere as vice-chancellor of the University of Otago represents a new chapter in his commitment to serving New Zealand, albeit in a different capacity.

As Robertson prepares to bid farewell to Parliament, he looks forward to his valedictory speech where he plans to share more insights into his experiences and accomplishments during his tenure.

Mana MP Barbara Edmonds will take over Robertson’s role as Labour’s finance spokesperson.