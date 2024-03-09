Dave Letele and Nanaia Mahuta new Te Nehenehenui governance group members

Community leader Dave Letele (Te Kōpua Marae) has been appointed an independent trustee of the charitable arm of Ngāti Maniapoto’s post-settlement governance entity Te Nehenehenui, while former Labour government minister Nanaia Mahuta (Te Kūiti Pā) will take up an independent director role with the commercial arm of the body.

Te Nehenehenui chair Peter Douglas announced Letele’s Waihikurangi Trust appointment today.

“Dave has a strong drive for community development and leads his own programme working with youth, Māori and Pacific Island whānau focused on educating and supporting communities that struggle with various health issues.”

Alongside Letele, existing Waihikurangi member Paula Baker has also been made a trustee of the charitable trust.

“Paula is an existing member of Waihikurangi with a depth of governance experience across multiple sectors. She has a passion for health and community development and developing sustainable and resilient communities through clear strategies and direction,” says Douglas.

“We have an amazing, committed, and motivated Board who want to do well for and with our whānau, marae, hapū and iwi. Through the appointment process, both Paula and Dave exemplified ‘mōkaitanga’; their willingness to serve unconditionally and lead with humility. We’re so pleased to have them both join the Waihikurangi Board.”

Waihikurangi chair Rachael Tuwhangai says she is thrilled to have new trustees that are both committed to serving the iwi and driven by a genuine and sincere desire to help our people.

Te Nehenehenu also confirmed Nanaia Mahuta and Dean Nikora (Kaputuhi Marae) will assume roles as independent directors of its commercial arm, Ahuahu Group Limited,

Mahuta brings extensive governance experience and iwi knowledge with her, serving as lead negotiator for the Maniapoto Treaty Settlement from 2016-2017, while Nikora has a strong background in governance, leadership and commerce, Te Nehenehenu says.

“Through Nanaia’s many roles, she has demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic thinking, with a strong commitment to fostering sustainable growth. Her expertise and relationships skills will be a valuable addition to Ahuahu Group Limited” says Ahuahu Group Chair, Craig Barrett,

“Dean’s commercial skillset and track record of success in business strategy, investment management and corporate governance make him well-suited to strengthen the interests and aspirations of our people.”

Douglas offered his congratulations to the new appointees.

“I welcome Dave, Dean and Nanaia into their new roles and congratulate Paula on her re-appointment. They each offer a diverse set of skills that will complement their respective Boards well.”

All the appointments are for a three-year term and took effect from 4 March.











