Police are looking for information on the whereabouts of Jessica Kim.

Kim was reported missing on Sunday, April 14. She was last seen between 10.20am and 10.50am on Te Ara Kahikatea in Whakatū, Hawke’s Bay.

Kim has waist-length dreadlocks and was last seen getting to a single-cab ute. It is believed there were two men in the ute.

If you have any information, call 105 or report online https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using Update Report and referencing file number 240415/8098.