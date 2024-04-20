Te Matatini 2025: Te Whenua Moemoeā elect three haka teams to return home

Nine teams recently showcased their talents at the Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Centre in Carrara. Among them, the three teams that have earned the honor of representing Te Whenua Moemoeā at the national competition in 2025, are Manawa Mai Tawhiti, Te Kapa Haka o Te Hau Tawhiti and Te Atawhai Puumanawa.

Te Matatini Te Whenua Moemoeā delegate, Ihaka Cotter, says kapa haka teams from Australia have always looked forward to competing at the bi-annual Te Matatini competition in New Zealand because kapa haka provides the 180,000 Māori who work and live across the ditch a connection to Aotearoa.

“As Māori living away from home, it’s important that we are represented at Te Matatini. We also long for home, so it always gives us that grounding and connection.”

TE MATATINI QUALIFING TEAMS

These three teams will be part of the additional 32 qualifying teams from Mātaatua (6), Ngāti Kahungunu (2), Te Arawa (6), Te Kāhui Maunga (4), Te Tai Tokerau (4), Te Whanganui-a-Tara (2) and Tangata Ru rangitāne (4).

Supported by Te Matatini Enterprises and Te Māngai Pāho, Haka Regionals 2024 was live-streamed on Whakaata Māori and is available on-demand on MĀORI+.

Te Kāhui Maunga will host the Te Matatini 2025 event at Pukekura (Bowl of Brooklands) in Ngā Motu (New Plymouth) on February 25th.

EXTENDED RESULTS

Overall Winners

1. Manawa Mai Tawhiti

2. Te Kapa Haka o Te Hau Tawhiti

3. Te Atawhai Puumanawa

Te mita o te reo

1. Te Raranga Whānui, Manawa Mai Tawhiti

2. Te Whare Haka o Nārama

3. Te Atawhai Puumanawa

Whakaeke

1. Te Kapa Haka o Te Hau Tawhiti

2. Manawa Mai Tawhiti, Te Kahu Ariki

Mōteatea

1. Te Atawhai Puumanawa

2. Te Hoe ki Mātangireia, Te Atawhai Puumanawa, Manawa Mai Tawhiti, Te Kahu Ariki

Waiata-ā-ringa

1. Te Hoe ki Mātangireia, Te Kahu Ariki

2. Te Ao Hou, Te Kapa Haka o Te Hau Tawhiti

3. Te Atawhai Puumanawa

Poi

1. Te Atawhai Puumanawa, Te Ao Hou, Te Kapa Haka o Te Hau Tawhiti

2. Te Kahu Ariki, Te Whare Haka o Nārama, Manawa Mai Tawhiti

Haka

1. Manawa Mai Tawhiti, Te Kahu Ariki, Te Kapa Haka o Te Hau Tawhiti

2. Te Atawhai Puumanawa

3. Te Raranga Whānui

Whakawātea

1. Manawa Mai Tawhiti, Te Kapa Haka o Te Hau Tawhiti

2. Te Ao Hou

3. Te Hoe ki Mātangireia, Te Kahu Ariki, Te Atawhai Puumanawa, Te Raranga Whānui

Tira

1. Te Hoe ki Mātangireia, Te Kapa Haka o Te Hau Tawhiti

2. Te Atawhai Puumanawa

3. Manawa Mai Tawhiti