I whakaputahia tēnei ātikara e RNZ.

ACT Party leader David Seymour says he may push for a referendum on abolishing the Māori seats in any coalition negotiations.

The party is pointing to the Māori seats as the cause of - and the solution to - the overhang problem.

On preliminary numbers this election National won seven overhang seats - which is when a political party wins more seats through electorates than its party vote would entitle it to - and Te Pāti Māori won four.

ACT’s Free Press newsletter this week pointed to Te Pāti Māori’s one-tick campaign as having started “the whole overhang debate”, and argued the solution was to scrap the Māori seats.

Seymour told Midday Report that would require a binding referendum, which he suggested could happen in November next year to set the terms for the 2029 election.

Host Guyon Espiner asked Seymour whether he would push for that in any coalition negotiations.

“As we consider this as a party and as a caucus, it may be the best way forward, and we may well do that,” Seymour said.

“I freely concede that you’re still going to have the underlying problem that has led to the destruction of MMP in other jurisdictions.

“But the proximal cause of the current overhang is the Māori seats - the abolition of those is already a good idea for a bunch of reasons we won’t go into in this interview.”

Seymour said without Māori seats, Māori still had a right to vote and Māori were elected to Parliament.

“It’s unclear what purpose a separate Māori roll serves, with the exception that it creates inherent division, and it has also been key to having this overhang situation which I believe now imperils MMP.”

Te Pāti Māori said ACT was trying to distract from a botched overhang campaign on the right.

It said removing the Māori seats won’t fix MMP, and the seats allow the Crown to honour its obligations under Te Tiriti o Waitangi, so abolishing them would leave it no authority to govern.

Nā RNZ Midday Report.