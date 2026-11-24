Mahara Okeroa says new rules including seasonal restrictions will replace the rāhui. Photo: Te Korimako o Taranaki

A ban on collecting shellfish from the western Taranaki coast has been extended for two years – but backers don’t expect it will last that long.

Oceans and fisheries minister Shane Jones has approved the extension of the Western Taranaki Temporary Closure, which covers 70km of coast from New Plymouth to just south of Ōpunakē.

If the extension runs its full length until December 2028, the coast will have been closed for six years legally – or almost seven years including a customary rāhui initiated a year earlier by hapū of Taranaki iwi.

But organisers hope instead to gain approval of a Mātaitai Reserve, which would enable kaimoana gathering to be approved earlier.

The pou rāhui, kaumatua Mahara Okeroa, said in the meantime the extension was “critical” to protect the coast until a new plan is in place.

Hapū and whānau already had a good understanding of their reefs and kaimoana grounds, and specific measures for each were being drawn up as part of the overall Mātaitai Reserve, Okeroa said.

“You’ve got to have a coordinated approach, because everything is related.

“We’re making it sequential so there’s a natural flow on – you can’t take one action without doing another related thing.”

Okeroa said there were likely to be seasonal restrictions, not unlike those for whitebait, trout or ducks.

The ban on shellfish began almost five years ago with a rāhui placed by hapu. Photo: Te Korimako o Taranaki

That would take into account local knowledge as “not all pūkawa (reefs) generate their richness at the same time.”

The application has been built around dozens of hui backed by the iwi agency Te Kāhui o Taranaki, some specifically for hapū and others canvassing the wider community.

Only mana whenua can create bylaws under Mātaitai Reserves, but a local advisory Kāhui Mātaitai is being set up drawing also from the wider coastal community, including boat clubs, commercial fishers and the coastal community.

On Tuesday evening, the next hui for marae, pā and hapū takes place at Parihaka, before another community meeting at Ōākura Community Hall on December 6.

Both meetings are to review a second draft of the Mātaitai Reserve application.

A third and final draft is due for feedback at meetings in January.

The aim is to lodge the application in early February, and it’s not clear how long ministerial approval of the Mātaitai Reserve might take.

Okeroa said the end goal was the recovery and long-term protection of the coast’s resources.

“It’s all about sustainability and looking after nga taonga Tangaroa.

“We’re not going to be here to see that full success … but it’s for all those not yet born.”

- LDR is local body journalism funded by RNZ and NZ on Air