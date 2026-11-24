NDP MP Leah Gazan with Ramon Kataquapit, Jeronimo Kataquapit and Anna Johnston from West Coast Enviromental Law at a press conference on Parliament Hill (November 20th, 2026). Photo By: Keelan Jacobs/APTN

I whakaputahia tuatahia tēnei atikara e APTN News i Kanata.

For Ramon Kataquapit of Attawapiskat First Nation, the experience inside a special House of Commons committee reviewing Bill C-39 was troubling.

As lawmakers debated the proposed Building Canada Strong Act, Kataquapit said he watched Indigenous consultation become a subject of parliamentary discussion, while Indigenous voices were largely absent from the proceedings.

He said he and fellow youth leader Jeronimo Kataquapit were invited by Gazan to observe the committee’s clause-by-clause deliberations.

“I want to speak about our experience we had yesterday. We were invited into the committee with Leah (NDP MP Leah Gazan) to watch Bill C-39 be debated clause by clause and within this debate they were talking about Indigenous consultation but yet they had Indigenous people sitting on the sidelines; meanwhile, our only Indigenous representation in that room Leah Gazan was constantly being interrupted,” Ramon Kataquapit said.

“When she was fighting for us in there, watching the smirks on the Liberals’ faces, it really dawned on me that they don’t see us as humans, especially when it comes to debating Bill C-39.”

His account came Friday as First Nation youth leaders announced plans for a national day of action against the proposed legislation on 8 December [local time], in Ottawa, coinciding with the Assembly of First Nations’ winter gathering.

Ramon Kataquapit said the demonstration is intended to bring First Nations people together to challenge what he described as the federal government’s attempt to advance legislation affecting Indigenous rights without adequate consultation.

Ramon Kataquapit speaking during a press conference with MP Leah Gazan on Parliament Hill (November 20, 2026). Photo: Keelan Jacobs/APTN

“I want to continue to fully express our opposition to Bill C-39 and how it’s being pushed through, without due consultation with First Nations,” he said.

The proposed legislation, known as the Building Canada Strong Act, is a sweeping “omnibus” bill that would change how major infrastructure, energy and resource projects are assessed and approved.

Introduced in September 2026, Bill C-39 proposes amendments to several federal laws, including the environmental statutes, including the Impact Assessment Act, Fisheries Act, and the Species at Risk Act, and the Labour Act.

Among its measures are provisions intended to accelerate federal project reviews, coordinate regulatory approvals and Indigenous consultations, and establish pathways for certain projects in designated regions of national interest.

Jeronimo Kataquapit echoed those concerns, describing the committee experience as deeply troubling and questioning the federal government’s commitment to reconciliation.

“I stand here today to not only reaffirm our opposition to Bill C-39 but to talk about what myself and Ramon witnessed in the clause-by-clause committee on Bill C-39. It’s so inhumane,” he said. “They’re trying their hardest and fastest to rush this through into law. As we were sitting there, as Ramon was saying, we never saw Indigenous people so objectified as we have seen in that room.”

He said the experience was especially difficult to reconcile with the federal government’s repeated commitments to reconciliation and economic reconciliation.

“It’s disappointing to see that from the federal government that always talks about reconciliation, in this case economic reconciliation.”

Gazan said the government is moving quickly to advance the legislation, despite growing opposition.

“As you know, this government is attempting to fast-track Bill C-39 in committee; we have been sitting long days, in fact, 15 hours a day. We know that there is a lot of pushback that is emerging rapidly from around the country,” she said.

The committee will also sit all day Saturday and Sunday.

The government has framed the legislation as a way to improve regulatory efficiency, reduce duplication and accelerate projects considered important to Canada’s economic interests.

However, the legislation raises fundamental questions about the relationship between economic development, Indigenous jurisdiction and the Crown’s constitutional obligations to First Nations.

The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, passed in 2021, further commits the federal government to aligning Canadian laws with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

For First Nations, the central concern is not necessarily whether major economic development should proceed, but who has the authority to make decisions about their territories, what meaningful participation looks like, and whether Indigenous rights will be respected when economic priorities are established.

Critics of Bill C-39 argue that accelerated approval timelines risk placing commercial and political priorities ahead of meaningful consultation, particularly when First Nations require time and resources to assess the potential impacts of projects on their lands, waters and communities.

For Ramon Kataquapit, those concerns extend beyond the legislative language itself.

He said the 8 December demonstration is hoping to build a sustained presence on Parliament Hill.

“I also want to mention the support we have from Idle No More and Onion Lake First Nation. As we gather together here on December 8, we will continue to show that presence to those that are passing and ramming through this legislation in this building, that we won’t be easily put aside and that you will continue to see our sustained presence in these rooms.”

Nā Keelan Jacobs nō APTN News.