Crowned the world's most beautiful word earlier this year, kaitiakitanga is now reaching an international audience through an artwork at Berlin Brandenburg Air

A Māori word recognised as the most beautiful in the world has made its way to Germany, with artist Chloe Wereti bringing kaitiakitanga to life through an artwork displayed at Berlin Brandenburg Airport.

The artwork is now welcoming travellers from across the world, giving them a glimpse into te ao Māori and the meaning behind a word that represents protection and responsibility for the environment.

Photo: supplied/Chloe Reweti

From Aotearoa to Berlin

Earlier this year, kaitiakitanga was selected as the world’s most beautiful word from 223 words across 75 languages, putting te reo Māori on the international stage.

For Wereti, being given the opportunity to turn the kupu into an artwork for an international audience has been a special experience, particularly knowing a word from Aotearoa was chosen ahead of hundreds of others.

“It’s quite a surreal experience even to know that something from our reo was chosen across 75 languages and two hundred and 23 different kupu, so that’s pretty amazing,” says Wereti.

Photo: supplied/Chloe Reweti

Bringing kaitiakitanga to life

Wereti’s design draws inspiration from the natural environment, combining traditional and contemporary elements to tell the story of kaitiakitanga.

The overall design is based on the flowing shape of an awa and the body of a taniwha; the artwork also features a range of traditional and contemporary Māori patterns, which Wereti has reinterpreted to create something that reflects both the past and present.

“Within the composition, there’s lots of different motifs that are both traditional and contemporary, and I’ve reinterpreted them for this design,” says Wereti.

Photo: supplied/Chloe Reweti

Sharing te ao Māori with the world

With international travellers passing through Berlin Brandenburg Airport, Wereti hopes her artwork will encourage people unfamiliar with Māori culture to take an interest in te reo Māori and toi Māori.

“I hope it just sparks curiosity, to know a bit more about us and our language,” says Wereti.

The display is another opportunity for Māori language, art and culture to reach audiences beyond Aotearoa, showing how Māori concepts can connect with people from different backgrounds.

For Wereti, the opportunity is about more than showcasing her artistic skills. It’s about sharing the beauty of te ao Māori and the stories behind the language with the rest of the world.

“I hope overall people just get a real sense of the potential or the beauty and the possibilities that te ao Māori can give,” says Wereti.