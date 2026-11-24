Eleven niho taniwha (chevron skink) were released into Glenfern Sanctuary, marking a significant step in efforts to restore the species to its island of origin. Photo: Priscilla Northe, Auckland Zoo

I whakaputahia tuatahia tēnei atikara e RNZ.

Aotearoa New Zealand’s longest lizard, the niho taniwha (chevron skink), has been welcomed home to Aotea Great Barrier Island after 30 years in Auckland Zoo’s care.

Ngāti Rehua kaumātua and ahi kā Rodney Ngāwaka said the return of the threatened species is a proud moment for the iwi, reconnecting an important taonga with its whakapapa and whenua.

“The niho taniwha is unique to our rohe, making it one of our most precious taonga. Their return is about reconnecting them to their whakapapa and bringing them home to their rightful place.”

“It is an expression of our rangatiratanga and our commitment to ensuring that this unique taonga thrives for future generations.”

Photo: Priscilla Northe, Auckland Zoo.

Eleven niho taniwha were recently released into Glenfern Sanctuary, marking a significant step in efforts to restore the species to its island of origin.

Ngāwaka said the return is also an opportunity to educate the wider community about the significance of the niho taniwha.

“We want our people and the wider community to know more about the niho taniwha, to understand its significance, and to appreciate why its protection matters.”

“This is a valuable educational opportunity and an important step in restoring our indigenous biodiversity. Their return home is a proud moment for Ngāti Rehua.”

DOC Aotea Operations Manager Fletcher Beazley says conservation and kaitiaki need the three elements of mauri motu/restoring places, mauri taonga/restoring the species and mauri tangata/restoring the people, working together.Supplied / Department of Conservation

The niho taniwha grows up to 30cm from nose to tail and is classified as “threatened - nationally vulnerable”.

It is now found only on two islands in the Hauraki Gulf/Tīkapa Moana - Aotea/Great Barrier Island and Te Hauturu-o-Toi/Little Barrier Island.

Three injured niho taniwha were taken from Aotea to Auckland Zoo for rehabilitation between 1997 and 1999. The skinks reproduced in captivity, growing to a group of 21, including the two original adults and 19 zoo-bred skinks.

The 11 released recently join another 10 niho taniwha released into the predator-controlled Glenfern Sanctuary in July. The skinks were acclimatised to custom-made bamboo refuges over several weeks at Auckland Zoo before being transported back to Aotea.

Small transmitters were attached to their tails so researchers can track their movements and monitor how they adjust to life in the ngahere (bush).

The skinks were acclimatised to custom-made bamboo refuges over several weeks at Auckland Zoo. Small transmitters were taped to the skinks’ tails, and they were placed in the forest at Glenfern Sanctuary inside their bamboo refuges, which were left in there for the skinks to return to. Photo: Priscilla Northe

Auckland Zoo head of animal care and conservation Richard Gibson said the releases will provide valuable insight into the behaviour of the secretive species.

“Auckland Zoo has facilitated important research by Unitec MSc student Sophie Whittall. The use of the bamboo refuges is novel. By tracking the released animals with tiny radio transmitters, we learn whether the skinks use the refuges for a prolonged period and if they help them adjust to life in the forest.”

Tracking the released skinks alongside wild populations will also help researchers understand their behaviour and activity.

The return is part of wider conservation efforts underway on Aotea, where iwi, conservation groups and the local community have been working to restore the island’s natural environment.

That includes predator-free kaupapa aimed at removing feral cats and controlling other introduced predators, which threaten native wildlife and taonga species.

The work is helping create safer habitats for native species to survive and thrive, while supporting the return of wildlife that has been lost or displaced from parts of the island.

Ngāti Rehua-Ngātiwai ki Aotea Trust, the Department of Conservation (DOC), Auckland Zoo and Glenfern Sanctuary worked together on the niho taniwha translocation.

DOC Aotea operations manager Fletcher Beazley said involving iwi and the wider community was central to the kaupapa.

“We felt very strongly we needed to return these niho taniwha back to the wild alongside iwi and the community - to bring the best outcomes for conservation.”

Beazley said conservation relies on restoring the environment, native species and the people connected to them.

“Conservation and kaitiaki need the three elements working together: mauri motu/restoring places, mauri taonga/restoring the species and mauri tangata/restoring the people.”

“This project is helping to reconnect people to an iconic Aotea animal and pass on conservation skills and experience to the younger generations.”

The groups involved with its return, DOC, Auckland Zoo, Glenfern Sanctuary, Auckland Council and Ngāti Rehua-Ngātiwai ki Aotea Trust, are committed to carrying out annual niho taniwha surveys at the release site and raising awareness of the threatened taonga species.

Nā Layla Bailey-McDowell nō RNZ