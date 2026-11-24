Nearly half of nursing graduates who applied for a Health New Zealand role in the latest intake missed out, sparking sharp criticism from professional bodies and prompting new graduates to consider moving across the Tasman for work.

Out of 1,877 applicants nationwide, only 937 were offered jobs.

Among the 300 Māori applicants, only 169 secured a role. Another 119 moved into the national talent pool, a waitlist for future vacancies, while five withdrew.

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) says the result is not good enough.

NZNO Kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku says Health NZ falls well short on growing the Māori nursing workforce.

“We have been at 7% for many, many years and there hasn’t been a considered strategy to increase numbers.”

NZNO says graduate hiring used to sit at 80 to 90 per cent in previous years.

Te Whatu Ora, Health NZ. Photo: Te Whatu Ora.

In response, Health NZ National Chief Nurse Nadine Gray says the organisation is actively recruiting frontline nurses. She says it aims to hire around 1,800 graduates this financial year.

Gray points to nursing headcount rising from 31,739 in March 2023 to 35,338 in its latest quarterly report. However, Gray did not confirm whether existing shortages have been filled or backfilled, or how many frontline vacancies remain.

Looking across the Tasman

For new graduate Jessica Martin-Lyford from Hawke’s Bay, finding out she hadn’t been matched hit hard.

“Honestly, I found out when I was at Mahi of all places, so I had to keep my cool so that my residents couldn’t see my emotions. What can I do now? I mean, I successfully completed my Bachelor’s of Nursing but what can I do with it? I don’t have any other qualifications; it has made me consider changing careers.”

Nursing graduate Jessica Martin-Lyford. Photo: Jessy.

After letting the initial shock sink in, Martin-Lyford started applying outside her region and across the Tasman.

“After I got all my crying out of the way, I just started applying for other areas. I’ve applied to Australia. I’ve applied to a couple jobs just out of Hawke’s Bay.”

She says she’s been working as a casual administrator at a rest home in Taradale while raising two primary school-aged tamariki and paying a mortgage.

Across her degree, she completed 1,174 unpaid clinical placement hours, including driving more than an hour each way to Central Hawke’s Bay without a petrol allowance, and picked up casual shifts to get by.

“So I did struggle with having to do back-to-back 12- and 16-hour shifts from placement to mahi just to keep a roof over myself and my babies.”

She says she now has a $55,000 student loan.

“That’s mainly loan living costs just to survive.”

Nursing graduate Jessica Martin-Lyford with fellow student representatives. Photo: Jessy.

When she checked job listings, she saw only 17 new-grad roles in Hawke’s Bay and around 10 registered nurse jobs on TradeMe. With local options scarce, she has applied to four locations in Australia.

“Yeah, it wasn’t in the cards initially, but I do have whānau in Aussie.”

Whānau pressure and first-in-family milestones

Nursing graduate Tiana Jones with her two children. Photo: Tiana.

For graduate Tiana Jones from Ngāi Tahu and Tainui, living in the Taranaki region, missing out on a match brought immediate financial and whānau stress.

“Instantly, I felt quite disheartened. Especially with a whānau to support as well, like we can’t afford to not have a job.”

Jones took four years to finish her Bachelor of Nursing after having twins and taking a year out to care for pēpi. She has been supporting her household with three young children alongside her partner’s income.

Along the way, she accumulated about $30,000 in student loan debt. She also paid out of pocket for uniforms, gear, a $240 state final exam, and a $130 annual practising certificate.

“I’m actually the first person in my family to have a degree and go into healthcare in nursing. And yeah, just going through all this work and fighting to get to the end and not coming out with nothing is just, yeah, it’s heartbreaking really.”

Nursing graduate Tiana Jones with her twins. Photo: Tiana.

Nuku says she empathises with those who missed out, pointing to the toll on graduates and their whānau.

“Well, they have every right to be upset because it is this government and the health system that has let them down. We should be 100% recruiting all of the new graduate nurses because we have such a deficit.”

Gray says the initial matching results aren’t the end of hiring, with recruitment running across the year.

Even so, Nuku urges grads not to walk away after everything they’ve put in.

“What I’d like to say to those nurses is that we really need you; please don’t give up hope.”