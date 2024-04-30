Te Matatini 2025: Tainui confirms five teams, Hauraki misses out

After initially saying a sixth team may still qualify for Te Matatini in 2025 pending an investigation by the Tainui Waka Cultural Trust, Hauraki Kōwhao Rau will now miss out on the event.

Some 22 groups were originally set to perform at the Tainui Waka regionals, which would have enabled a sixth team to progress to Te Matatini next year at Te Kāhui Maunga in Taranaki.

But the trust told Aukaha News, “one group withdrew from performing, and another withdrew from the competitive component of the event.”

“The lesser than intended number of competitive kapa is regrettable, as it has adversely affected the progression of sixth placed Hauraki Kōwhao Rau, who made history with a powerful debut performance for the iwi of Hauraki.”

This means only groups which placed in the top five will move on to nationals, meaning Hauraki Kōwhao Rau will have to wait until at least 2027 for its next chance to compete in Te Matatini.

The Tainui Waka Kapa Haka Festival at the Globox Arena, Claudelands saw a record-breaking number of entries with 22 teams.

Overall placings:

1st - Mōtai Tangata Rau

2nd - Te Pou o Mangataawhiri

3rd - Te Iti Kahurangi

4th - Te Kapa Haka o Ngā Pua o Te Kōwhara

5th - Te Pae Kahurangi

Winners of non-aggregate categories:

Titonga Hou (New composition) - Te Pou o Mangataawhiri

Waiata Tira (choral) - Te Iti Kahurangi

Karanga - Te Kapa Haka o Ngā Pua o te Kōwhara

Whaikōrero - Te Iti Kahurangi

Ngā Taonga a Tū Award - Te Iti Kahurangi

Winners of aggregate categories:

Te Reo - Mōtai Tangata Rau

Whakaeke - Mōtai Tangata Rau

Mōteatea - Mōtai Tangata Rau

Waiata-a-ringa - Te Iti Kahurangi

Poi - Te Pou o Mangataawhiri

Haka - Te Pou o Mangataawhiri

Whakawātea - Te Pou o Mangataawhiri

Rōpū Hou - Te Pae Kahurangi

Best Kapa Hāpai - Ngaa Rangatahi O Te Whare Haka o Te Pooporo



