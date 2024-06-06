Zoe Hobbs jets off to ‘Big Apple’ ahead of Paris 2024

Sprinter Zoe Hobbs in action at the World Championships in Budapest in August last year. Photo / Tim Clayton / Getty Images

Sprinter Zoe Hobbs (Ngāruahine) jets off to the United States this week, ready to return to competitive racing ahead of her Olympic debut in Paris next month.

The 26-year-old has been training in Tāmaki Makaurau the past three weeks after her opening international outdoor race of the season in Tokyo last month, where she put a first mark on the board, powering to victory in the women’s 100m in a time of 11.17s.

Hobbs will compete in the New York Grand Prix in the Big Apple on Monday (NZ time), before heading to Europe to continue her Olympic build-up.

Her first race in Europe will be in Poland on June 21 (local time) at the Irena Szenwinska Memorial.

Hobbs is the fastest New Zealand women’s 100m sprinter of all-time, with a personal best time of 10.96s set in Switzerland in July last year.