Police investigating death of 10-month-old boy in Te Kūiti

Waikato Police have launched a homicide inquiry after the death of a baby boy this weekend.

A 10-month-old pēpi has died after suffering injuries which Police believe “were not accidental” in Waikato this weekend.

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death after he was brought unconscious to Te Kūiti Hospital on Saturday afternoon.

The hospital notified police, who said initial assessments showed he suffered, “violent, blunt-force trauma.”

“The full extent of his injuries will be determined by a post-mortem, but the result will not be known for some time. Police do not intend to release details of specific injuries at this time,” Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said on Sunday night.

Police have spoken with the boy’s whānau, including his parents, as part of the investigation’s early stages.

“They are working with us as we establish what occurred in this young child’s life and how he came to be so badly injured.”

A scene examination will also be conducted in the days ahead, with Te Kūiti residents told to expect to see Police in the town as inquiries continue.

“The death of any child is a shock to the community, and we know many in Te Kūiti will be affected by this.”

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Police via 105 and reference file number 240608/8263.