Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke’s stoush with Winston Peters goes viral; rival politician admires her confidence

Clash of the generations: Winston Peters attacks Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke and she returns the favour with a response that has turned into a Tiktok meme

Education Minister Erica Stanford has praised Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke and conceded that despite them being in opposing political parties with differing views, Stanford can’t help but get the ‘chills’ when Maipi Clarke speaks in the House.

Stanford]s comments we’re made following her visit to Te Raahuitanga Kōhanga Reo to speak at length about the government’s investment into Kōhanga Reo property maintenance.

“She is of the kohanga reo generation. She is confident, she is smart, she is articulate, she is confident in who she is - that is my aspiration for all our tamariki,” Stanford said.

But it was Maipi-Clarke’s standoff with Winston Peters, following this year’s budget debate that has got her generation talking. In a TikTok trend, rangatahi Māori are lip-syncing Maipi-Clarke’s rebuttal to Winston Peter’s comments.

Peters’ post budget comments took sudden aim at Maipi-Clarke saying she had only been in the House for five seconds and to “listen to your elders, just hush up and show some manners”

Peters took exception to the narrative that Maipi-Clarke is the youngest Māori MP, claiming Dobbie Paikea was the youngest, at 19 years of age when he entered parliament in 1943.

“Let me inform you Maowry (sic) people, Dobbie Paikea was here when he was 19 years of age, so stop showing off,” Peters said.

Maipi Clarke wasn’t scheduled to speak but was afforded the opportunity to do so in reply.

“I find it interesting that one person in this Parliament is so triggered, so intimidated by me. So, if you want to go there, let’s go there,” she said.

“Moumou tō toto Māori, moumou tō toto Māori, moumou tō toto Māori.”

According to parliamentary records, Paikea was in fact 23 when he entered Parliament.

During the 2023 general election held on October 14 last year, Maipi Clarke unseated incumbent Labour MP Nanaia Mahuta by a margin of 2,911 votes.

When she entered Parliament at the age of 21, this made Maipi Clarke the youngest person in the history of Parliament to be elected after James Frederick Stuart-Wortley in 1853, who was 20 years old.