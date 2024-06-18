Te Pūranga: Wānanga returns with taonga safeguarding at its heart

Melissa Paul, Tawhiti-a-Maru marae (Wairoa), Ahi Marino-Dawson (TePapa National Services Te Paerangi), and Nga Taonga Sound & Vision kaimahi (standing) in archival practice session from last years wānanga. Photo: Mark Beatty / National Library

A successful series of hui will return this year to discuss the safeguarding of at-risk mātauranga and taonga in Christchurch and Hawke’s Bay later this month.

Te Pūranga wānanga pilot last year saw workshops at Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki, and Christchurch completely booked out, according to Te Tari Taiwhenua / Department of Internal Affairs.

The workshops provide training, resources, and tools to enhance the care and preservation for kaimahi and kaitiaki of taonga outside of the institutions.

National Library Field Conservator, Vicki-Anne Heikell, acknowledged the unique collections held by iwi, hapū, and their limited preservation funding.

“Te Pūranga wānanga give kaimahi practical skills and knowledge in collection care and management. They learn techniques that can be immediately applied to their work, ensuring the longevity and integrity of cultural artefacts.”

Vicki-Anne said the wānanga are an opportunity to connect with peers from across Aotearoa, so they can share experiences, insights, and best practices.

“Having a collaborative environment like this fosters a supportive community of practitioners who are all committed to preserving cultural heritage. It contributes to the resilience and sovereignty of iwi and hapū, and empowers communities to reclaim and retain control over their taonga and cultural heritage,” she wrote in a statement.

The wānanga is a collaboration between the National Library of New Zealand, Archives New Zealand, Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision, Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, and National Services Te Paerangi at Te Papa is an initiative that came from a Ministry for Culture and Heritage-funded programme.

Te Pūranga wānanga will be held at Te Whare Waiutuutu Kate Sheppard House and the Ngāi Tahu Archive in Christchurch from June 19 to 21, as well as the Eastern Institute of Technology (EIT) in Taradale from June 25 to 27.

The Taranaki wānanga has already been held this year.