Wāhine Māori are stepping up and leading change across Aotearoa

Across the country, more wāhine Māori are following paths in business, education, and social projects, all while staying connected to their whakapapa, tikanga, and reo.

They are showing that leadership can be about service, community, and making a lasting impact.

From running their own projects to helping shape the future of their communities, these wāhine Māori are showing that leadership grounded in culture can make a real difference.

Te Raina Ferris, a strong advocate for te ao Māori, and Harlem Cruz, former Miss Universe, are both giving back in important ways.

“Seeing women leave the wānanga really empowered, go home and make changes they haven’t done before, and stand in their mana as wahine Māori, it’s beautiful,” says Ferris.

“Kōhanga Reo was very natural to me, to go back to give back to the kaupapa,” says Cruz.

Te Raina Ferris is a clear voice for Māori women. She focuses on helping wāhine Māori take on leadership roles, revive their language and traditions, and get involved in their communities.

“It’s kept me going because there’s a need. The need out there is so urgent,” says Ferris.

Through mentoring, workshops, and community projects, she helps wāhine Māori build confidence and leadership skills while staying connected to tikanga and te reo Māori.

Her work shows that leadership does not have to come with a formal title. It can be about making a difference where it matters most.

Nō reira, mauria mai ngā tamariki ki te Kōhanga Reo

Harlem Cruz is taking a different but equally important approach.

After competing on the global stage as Miss Universe in 2017, almost 10 years later she is now focused on a new goal.

“Working as a kaiako in Kōhanga Reo, I saw a bigger dream and vision for the kaupapa, which is why I’ve chosen to establish my own,” says Cruz.

Cruz is setting up her first kōhanga reo, giving tamariki a place to learn te reo Māori, connect with their culture, and grow up knowing their identity matters.

Cruz took to social media to share that she will be opening a new kōhanga reo in Napier named Te Kōhanga Reo o Reremoana Ruruhira.

“This has been a 5 to 6 year dream of mine, so grateful we’ve gotten this far,” says Cruz.

Te Raina Ferris and Harlem Cruz are just two examples of wāhine Māori making a difference today.

Their work shows that leadership based on culture, identity, and action can change communities and create opportunities for future generations of Māori to thrive.

In Aotearoa, wāhine Māori are not just leading, they are shaping the future.

“I hope that I’ve fulfilled the legacy that I believe the Kōhanga Reo movement was all about, which was to provide a quality space for te reo me ōna tikanga to grow and flourish, not only for our mokopuna but for our whānau as well,” says Cruz.