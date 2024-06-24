$80,000 reward leading to location of three missing Marokopa children runs out tomorrow

The offer of $80,000 reward for information leading to the location and safe return of Ember, Maverick and Jayda Phillips will expire at 11.59pm tomorrow, Tuesday June 25.

Police are urging people who have credible, current information to come forward now, and not to leave it any longer.

Acting Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders says the Police presence in Marokopa will be scaled back “but we will continue to have a dedicated investigation team assessing information and conducting follow-up enquiries”.

“We’ve had a steady flow of information since this reward offer was made on Tuesday, June 11, with over 150 new reports of information via phone, email or personal approach to police staff.

Saunders says that the police have identified over 50 reports they think are worthy of consideration and which are being investigated further.

“I cannot provide details while the investigation is ongoing, but we are committed to getting a result as soon as possible,” he says. “I can confirm that we have identified several locations of interest in Western Waikato that we’re focusing our efforts on.

Saunders says the police continue to have concerns for the wellbeing and safety of Ember, Maverick and Jayda, who have been missing since December 12, 2021, when they were taken by their father, Tom Phillips, to a location unknown but thought to be in Western Waikato within Marokopa or the surrounding areas.

“If you have credible, current information that could lead to the location and safe return of Ember, Maverick and Jayda, please email the dedicated email address op.curly@police.govt.nz or contact Police on 105 or online at 105.police.govt.nz clicking ‘Update Report’ and referencing file number 211218/5611,” he says.