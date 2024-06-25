Revealed: 28-strong Māori All Blacks squad named for Japan tour

Rugby Union - 2022 Ireland Tour of New Zealand - Maori All Blacks vs Ireland - Sky Stadium, Wellington - Tuesday 12th July 2022 Maori All Blacks haka.

A 28-strong Māori All Blacks squad that blends seasoned players and new talent has been unveiled for the upcoming two-match series against Japan XV.

The announcement, broadcast live by Whakaata Māori and Sky Sport and supported by NZ Rugby Board representative Rob Clark and Cultural Advisor Te Wehi Wright, comes ahead of two matches around Matariki, which the two partners will also simulcast.

The Māori All Blacks selectors, Ross Filipo, Roger Randle, Greg Feek, and Jamie Joseph, unveiled the team this morning.

Fresh from their DHL Super Rugby Pacific victory, seven Blues players have made the squad, including newcomers Corey Evans, Cole Forbes and Laghlan McWhannell, who join Marcel Renata and Cameron Suafoa in recognition of their strong performances this season.

Crusaders veteran Joe Moody returns to the Māori All Blacks after a long absence, last playing in 2015, bringing his experience to a forward pack featuring Billy Harmon, Isaia Walker-Leawere, and Pouri Rakete-Stones.

Debutants Daniel Rona and Nikora Broughton will make their first appearances, while first five-eighth duo Rivez Reihana and Taha Kemara promise “speed and precision” in the backline.

Head coach Ross Filipo was excited by the upcoming matches.

“The DHL Super Rugby Pacific campaign provided us with a solid platform. Our new players have been rewarded for their consistency, and it’s great to see the return of many others. Playing for this team is a huge honour, representing our whānau, heritage, and country.”

New Zealand Māori Rugby Board chair Dame Farah Palmer highlighted the cultural significance.

“The Māori All Blacks serve a greater purpose than rugby. We want Māori to be successful as Māori and to pursue excellence. We are immensely proud and excited to support the players in this campaign.”

The series kicks off on June 29 at Tokyo’s historic Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium, with live coverage in English on Sky Sport 1, and te reo Māori commentary on Sky Sport 2 and Whakaata Māori. The second match on July 6 at Toyota Stadium will be available on Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport 3, and Whakaata Māori, with delayed free-to-air coverage on Sky Open.

Tickets are available through Japan Rugby.

Māori All Blacks squad:

Forwards for the Māori All Blacks' 2024 Japan tour.

Props

Benet Kumeroa* (Te Atihaunui a Pāpārangi/Bay of Plenty/Hurricanes)

Joe Moody (Ngāi Tahu/Canterbury/Crusaders)

Marcel Renata (Ngāti Whanaunga, Ngāi Takoto/Auckland/Blues)

Ollie Norris (Ngāpuhi/Waikato/Chiefs)

Pouri Rakete-Stones (Ngāpuhi/Hawke’s Bay/Hurricanes)

Hookers

Kurt Eklund (Ngāti Kahu/Bay of Plenty/Blues)

Tyrone Thompson (Ngāti Rangiwewehi/Ngāi Tāmanuhiri/Chiefs)

Locks

Isaia Walker-Leawere (Ngāti Porou/Hawke’s Bay/Hurricanes)

Laghlan McWhannell* (Ngāti Kahungunu/Waikato/Blues)

Max Hicks (Ngāti Ranginui/Tasman/Highlanders)

Tahlor Cahill* (Ngāpuhi/Canterbury/Crusaders)

Forwards for the Māori All Blacks' 2024 Japan tour.

Loose forwards

Billy Harmon (Ngāi Tahu/Canterbury/Highlanders)

Cameron Suafoa (Ngāpuhi/North Harbour/Blues)

Cullen Grace (Ngāti Whakaue/Canterbury/Crusaders)

Nikora Broughton* (Ngā Rauru, Ngāti Ruanui/Bay of Plenty/Highlanders)

Te Kamaka Howden (Tūhoe/Manawatū/Hurricanes)

Backs for the Māori All Blacks' 2024 Japan tour.

Half Backs

Sam Nock (Ngāpuhi/Northland/Blues)

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (Ngāti Rangitihi, Ngāti Pikiao, Tūhourangi, Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Awa/Bay of Plenty/Chiefs)

First five-eighths

Rivez Reihana* (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Tūwharetoa/Northland/Crusaders)

Taha Kemara* (Te Whānau a Apanui, Te Whakatōhea/Waikato/Crusaders)

Midfield

Bailyn Sullivan (Ngāti Kahungunu/Waikato/Hurricanes)

Corey Evans* (Te Aupouri, Ngāti Kahu/Northland/Blues)

Daniel Rona* (Te Ātiawa/Taranaki/Chiefs)

Rameka Poihipi (Ngāti Whakaue/Canterbury/Chiefs)

Quinn Tupaea (Ngaati Tiipa, Ngaati Amaru, Waikato/Waikato/Chiefs)

Backs for the Māori All Blacks' 2024 Japan tour.

Outside Backs

Cole Forbes* (Ngāti Awa/Bay of Plenty/Blues)

Josh Moorby (Ngāi Maniapoto/Waikato/Hurricanes)

Tana Tuhakaraina* (Ngāti Hauā/Waikato/Chiefs)

Unavailable for selection due to injury:

Manaaki Selby-Rickit (Ngāti Raukawa)

Shaun Stevenson (Ngāpuhi)

Jared Profitt (Ngāti Porou)

Update: A previous version of this article incorrectly named Tyrone Thompson’s iwi as Ngāti Kahungunu. Te Ao Māori News apologises for this error and has edited this copy to reflect his correct iwi, Ngāti Rangiwewehi and Ngāi Tāmanuhiri.