Nine best at Te Huinga Whetū named

As te ao Māori awaits the first glimpse of Matariki, the excitement in the world of kapa haka has heightened as the top-nine secondary schools are named for the National Secondary Schools Kapa Haka Competition Te Huinga Whetū.

Known for showcasing the rich cultural heritage and artistic excellence of Māori performing arts, the competition has united the most talented secondary haka roopū around the country after a six-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made following three days of preliminary performances, where 42 schools from around the country demonstrated their mastery in Māori reo, choreography, weaponry, singing, compositions and, most importantly, their Māoritanga.

The top nine schools to have secured their places in the national finals are:

1. 9am - Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae

2. 9:40am - Te Kura o Te Koutu

3. 10:20am - Te Maurea Whiritoi

4. 11am - Te Kapa Haka o Te Wharekura o Hoani Waititi Marae

5. 11:40am - Raukura Kapa Haka

6. 1:20pm - Ngā Puna o Waiorea

7. 1:50pm - Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Puku o Te Ika

8. 2:30pm Te Wharekura o Te Kaokaoroa o Pātetere

9. 3:10pm - Manukura

These nine teams will now go head-to-head in the finals tomorrow, where their performances will be judged for the precision and clarity of their reo, to the ability to convey the message their stand will represent.

This year’s finals day is also held on a unique occasion as the rest of the country celebrates the coming of Matariki, a public holiday that remembers loved ones and the beginning of a new era of new haka styles that will be put to the test tomorrow morning.

In a turn of events, all three teams from Te Arawa region have made into the top nine. Showing the strength and caliber of Te Arawa waka is truly alive and well in this year’s competition.

Although only nine teams will be judged to fight for the title of Te Huinga Whetū 2024 champions, the judges say all 42 schools have displayed exceptional skills in creativity and dedication to the art form that is kapa haka.

They have demonstrated the arrival of a Kōhanga Reo generation and their movement, to going as far as challenging the kura tuarua judges themselves. It’s clear to see the evolution of te ao haka is alive as the next generation shines through.