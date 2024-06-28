Professor Rangi Matamua and the rising Matariki movement

This story first appeared on Stuff.

Professor Rangi Matamua is rightly chuffed when he points out that public recognition and celebration of Matariki and the maramataka (Māori lunar calendar) continues to rise, year on year.

Matariki or Pleiades has long been symbolic for Māori as the rising of the twinkling star cluster signals the start of the Māori new year, a time of reflection, release and restoration.

Different iwi across the motu recognise the cluster as seven or nine stars.

Matamua has become the face and voice for all things Matariki, indeed he is the Government’s chief adviser mātauranga Matariki, sharing his knowledge, from a te ao Māori world view, everywhere from boardrooms to events, across television screens and social media.

Matariki is a movement the Tūhoe astronomer says has gone from strength to strength since it became a public holiday in 2022.

“We did some research in the first year which showed that approximately 51% of the population did something to celebrate Matariki. Last year that number had increased to 60%.

“We are celebrating something that is unique and special to where we are in the world.”

The 2023 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year and newly appointed officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori astronomy says life has changed a lot from his earlier years.

Matariki is a movement that has catapulted the academic into the public sphere and into roles as an adviser and expert.

“I was celebrating Matariki before it was a national holiday and it was just a part of my life,” Matamua says.

“I definitely had a lot more time back then.”

But watching the country widen its embrace of Matariki has made it all worthwhile.

There are different ways to celebrate Matariki, Matamua says, and seeing various iwi and hapū take the lead to harness their own “unique regional flavour” has been inspiring.

“[Support] is increasing and the general feel I get is that most people across the country are supportive of a national holiday, there are lots of people practising, lots of people being involved in events and celebrations, so I feel the momentum is growing,” Matamua says.

“To see it grow and become what it has, makes me really happy and proud of what’s happened.”

While public support for Matariki has grown, concerns surrounding whether the public holiday would be removed or replaced by the coalition Government have become a topic of conversation.

“We have findings to show that the investment from Matariki into the economy across that weekend was $600 million, which wasn’t the focus but it’s showing that it is comparable to other holidays and quite successful,” Matamua says.

Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Brooke van Velden says there is no intention to change or remove Matariki as a public holiday.

“Cabinet has not considered any changes to the number of public holidays,” van Velden said.

“It is my hope that Kiwis are able to celebrate the upcoming Matariki holiday with families and friends or head out to support our hard-working local businesses that will remain open.”

Matamua says Matariki will be present no matter where you are in the country.

“I just think it’s such a uniquely Aotearoa thing, it’s connected to who we are.

“If we get some clear skies, we’ll see Matariki rising in the early morning sky just before the sun rises. It indicates we are in the Māori new year and our third national Matariki holiday.”

