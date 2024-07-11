The future of Te Ao Haka: How to watch and join the Wānanga ā-Motu

An historic wānanga to envision the future of Te Ao Haka begins on Friday. Image / Te Matatini Society Inc.

Te Matatini Society Incorporated will bring together kapa haka leaders at Tūrangawaewae this weekend to discuss the future of kapa haka in Aotearoa, ahead of the live draw for next year’s national competition.

Those present will be tasked with envisioning the future state of the Olympics for Māori performing arts.

Te Ao Māori News is partnering with Te Reo o Te Uru, Aukaha News, Tahu News and Te Karere to bring you up-to-the-minute, live-streamed coverage of the events.

Here’s how you can watch along.

Paraire 12 Hūrae / Friday 12 July

Te Ao Māori News and partners will bring you two live specials on Friday, with the first starting at 8:30am and the second at 1pm.

Friday morning show: https://www.facebook.com/share/JkP8RqJrX2ocnDnv/

Friday afternoon show: https://www.facebook.com/share/XriKLbRGVijKCjyv/

Both specials will also be accessible from the Te Ao Māori News homepage once the live broadcast begins.

Hatarei 13 Hūrae / Saturday 13 July

A second pair of live specials will also be broadcast on Saturday, with the first starting at 9am and the second at 1pm.

Saturday morning show: https://www.facebook.com/share/QcQTT8qfJTHakZLH/

Saturday afternoon show: https://www.facebook.com/share/AbBVK91Q21QdBZNm/

Rātapu 14 Hūrae / Sunday 14 July

Sunday is the live draw for Te Matatini o te Kahui Maunga 2025 - the national kapa haka competition.

The draw to determine the pools for the qualifying rounds will be streamed live at 10:30am.

The four days of preliminaries will feature four pools: Te Ihu, Te Haumi, Te Kei and the newly introduced Te Awa.

Three pools will consist of 14 teams each, while the fourth pool will have 13 teams.

Te Ao Māori News and Whakaata Māori will partner with Te Matatini to broadcast the live draw through our Facebook page and website, as well as live on Instagram stories.