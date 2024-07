Ramona Rudolph hasn't been seen for three weeks. Photos / NZ Police

63-year-old Ramona Rudolph, who was reported missing from her Avondale home for three weeks, has been located, confirmed by police this afternoon.

This afternoon, Police confirmed in a statement that Ramona is “safe and well”.

“We thank the members of the public who contacted us with information.”

She was last seen on June 22, but was not reported missing until Saturday.