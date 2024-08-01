Another four gang members arrested over Saturday Wairoa rugby brawl

Wairoa police have arrested four gang members in relation to a brawl after a Wairoa rugby match on Saturday afternoon.

Two men, 23 and 27, have been arrested and charged with disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence, and unlawful assembly to disturb the peace for their involvement in Saturday’s altercation. The 23-year-old also faces a charge of assault with a blunt instrument.

Police have also charged a 30-year-old man with possession of an offensive weapon and 34-year-old man with receiving property.

These arrests are in addition to the four Mongrel Mob members taken in yesterday.

A 17-year-old has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. A 25-year-old has been charged with disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence, and unlawful assembly to disturb the peace. A 33-year-old Wairoa man has been charged with disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence, and unlawful assembly to disturb the peace. A 21-year-old Wairoa man has been charged with breaching bail, disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence, and unlawful assembly to disturb the peace.

Acting Tairāwhiti Area Commander Inspector Darren Paki said the investigation into the fight was going well.

“Police have more activity planned in coming days.

“We are disappointed by the events of Saturday, and want to thank the members of the Wairoa community for their cooperation and support while additional Police staff have been visible in town.

“Our support to the community will continue, and we remain to work closely alongside the Wairoa District Council and partners.”

Four people went to hospital from the altercation after two were stabbed and another two were hit by a vehicle.

Police earlier this week said Wairoa was expected to see a larger police presence due to the fight.

Paki is asking people with any further information that could assist the enquiries into Saturday’s altercation, please contact police and reference file number 240727/7731.