Paris Olympics: Hayden Wilde falls sick with E coli after Seine swim

Hayden Wilde runs with blood on his face during the teams event on Monday. Photo: Instagram / thenzteam

This article was first published by RNZ.

It’s now emerged that New Zealand’s triathlon silver medallist Hayden Wilde and one other New Zealand triathlete got sick with E coli after swimming in the River Seine last week.

The athletes were sick for two days following the individual triathlons, affecting their preparation for the team event which was held on Monday night.

The Kiwis finished 14th, mainly because Wilde crashed early on in the event.

On Monday, Belgium announced it would be unable to compete in the teams’ event because one of their athletes, Claire Michel, was ill.

The Belgian Olympic Committee said in a statement that lessons would need to be learned ahead of future Olympic triathlon events.

New Zealand team chef de mission Nigel Avery said he found out quite late in the process that the New Zealand athletes were sick because the triathlon team did not want their rivals to know ahead of the mixed teams event.

Asked if enough was being done to protect athletes’ health, Avery said World Triathlon and the Olympic’s organising committee tried to ensure it was at the forefront.

As well, the New Zealand team had some solid medical protocols.

“Ultimately, it’s World Triathlon’s call and they had to make their minds up; otherwise the event doesn’t go ahead.”

Avery said a lot of water testing had been done before the decision was made.

As far as he was aware, there were no plans to complain.

Although he has won a silver medal in the individual event, Wilde has also had to cope with illness and an injured nose during his time in Paris.

When he tangled with a French cyclist in the teams event, he crashed to the ground.

“The front wheel just slipped out, which included me taking out the French as well,” Wilde told the NZ Olympic team.

“I got on the bike pretty quick, but I think I was pretty high with adrenaline and got into the transition and didn’t realise my nose was gushing with blood. I know it’s not broken so my modelling career can continue.”

Wilde said he tried everything to get New Zealand back in the race. “It wasn’t meant to be. Crashes happen within the race, so apologies to the team.

“We fought hard in a very difficult and tough position. I feel that was on me. You can’t control crashes.”

Germany won gold, USA were second and Great Britain third.

- RNZ