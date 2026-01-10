‘We are being silenced’: Traditional Owners in Brisbane slam Olympic stadium as plans unveiled

Concept of the 2032 Brisbane Olympic venue at Victoria Park Barrambim. Credit: Games Independent Infrastructure and coordination Authority

This article was first published on NITV in Australia.

Traditional Owners in Brisbane say sacred sites will be destroyed if the 2032 Olympic stadium is built in Victoria Park, and that their concerns on the matter are being ignored.

The state and federal governments have announced the architects for the new Brisbane Stadium, releasing fresh concept images of the venue.

It will host the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as the athletics competitions. Once the games are done, the stadium will become the home of AFL and cricket in the city.

Concept of the 2032 Brisbane Olympic venue at Victoria Park Barrambim Credit: Games Independent Infrastructure and coordination Authority

The area is known as Barrambin to the Yuggera and Turrbal peoples, and some Elders are warning the development risks damaging culturally significant land and threatens one of Brisbane’s last remaining inner-city green spaces.

There’s also concerns the project is progressing without meaningful consultation with Traditional Owners.

“The government’s plans deny our human rights to protect sacred sites,” said Yagarabul Elder Gaja Kerry Charleton.

Gaja Kerry Charleton says the government's stadium plans will leave a debt for Traditional Owners' descendants.

“We are being silenced like the birds will be. This plan leaves a legacy of great debt for our grandchildren’s grandchildren.

“Care of Country ensures a cultural legacy for our grandchildren’s grandchildren ... connection to ancestors, ancient trees, healthy waters and lands.”

The original plan for Barrambin was the community-backed Victoria Park Barrambin Master Plan, focusing on rewilding, increased tree cover and preserving cultural heritage, aiming for a nature-focused urban park.

Instead, the Crisafulli government is opting to build a 63,000-seat stadium for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Brisbane.

Greens councillor for Paddington Ward Seal Chong Wah says the development contradicts years of community planning for Victoria Park as public parkland.

“It’s a cultural heritage site and it’s heritage listed,” she said.

“If they go ahead with this plan to put a mega stadium in Victoria Park, they will be breaching the Olympic host agreement.

Cr Chong Wah also believes the slated $3.6 billion cost of the new stadium will blow out.

The funds are part of a $7.1 billion plan to make Queensland’s sporting venues ready for the 2032 games.

“The cost blowouts will come and the greenwashing of the revealed plans is just gloss,” Cr Chong Wah said.

“It’s not real and we’ve got to fight for this because

there’s over 4000 trees on the site.

“Some are pre-colonial and the areas are highly significant to First Nations people.”

The Queensland government has defended the proposal, saying the stadium is essential to delivering a successful 2032 Games and that consultation with stakeholders, including Traditional Owners, is ongoing.

“After more than 1,200 wasted days under Labor, the Crisafulli government is getting on with the job of delivering a winning legacy for Queensland,” deputy Queensland premier Jarrod Bleijie said.

“Queensland’s Games planning laws ... include a process for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultural heritage matters, which incorporates engagement and consultation with relevant parties.”

The Deputy Premier referred to some of the community groups who are opposed to the development as “loopy” and “just a bunch of NIMBYs that don’t want anything to happen.”

Traditional Owners and community advocates are calling for greater transparency, stronger cultural heritage protections and genuine engagement before any irreversible decisions are made.

“We will continue to fight for our human rights and cultural heritage,” said Gaja Kerry.

By Dan Rennie of NITV.