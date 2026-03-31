Brisbane Olympic stadium sparks concern among Traditional Owners

Concept of the 2032 Brisbane Olympic venue at Victoria Park Barrambim. Credit: Games Independent Infrastructure and coordination Authority

This article was first published on NITV in Australia.

Traditional Owners and community groups have expressed their concerns after the latest plans for Brisbane’s Olympic stadium were unveiled.

Construction timelines have been now confirmed for Victoria Park Barrambin.

Set to be a centrepiece of the the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the stadium is being positioned by the Queensland Government as a key part of its long-term Olympics infrastructure legacy.

But for many in Meanjin, the focus is not just on what will be built, but where.

Barrambin, as the site is known to local Aboriginal people, is a place of deep cultural significance, with longstanding connections to gathering, ceremony and community.

Traditional Owners say that significance must be recognised and protected as plans move forward.

Yagara Magandjin Aboriginal Corporation spokesperson Aunty Kerry Charleton says the site holds deep cultural and environmental value that risks being lost.

“We know that there were industries there, a huge village area, animal life and wildlife. The old ancient spring alone will be destroyed,” she said.

“As First Nations people, I’m absolutely mortified. There are eels thriving there, and they are one of our totems. The pollution this could cause, right next to a health precinct, is just irresponsible.”

She says the focus should be on preserving cultural heritage for future generations.

“When you’ve got the power to do something, do something that brings long lasting benefit and preserves our cultural heritage,” she said.

Community groups have also raised concerns about the impact on green space, warning the development could come at the cost of one of Brisbane’s last major inner-city parklands.

Save Victoria Park spokesperson Andrea Lunt says the scale of the proposal would fundamentally change the site.

“This stadium is going to carve the heart out of this park. It will be a park no longer,” she said.

“We’re expecting more than a thousand trees to be cleared, including some pre-settlement natives. This is completely devastating for Brisbane.”

She says the community is still in the dark about key details.

“The community doesn’t have a substantial design, we haven’t seen the results of testing, and yet construction is expected to begin. This is completely unacceptable.”

The Queensland government has defended the project, saying the stadium will deliver long term benefits and help secure Brisbane’s place on the global stage.

The Deputy Premier says the project will be widely used and work is expected to begin soon.

“I guarantee you when this opens, it’s going to be used a lot. It’s the government’s intention that we start early works and site preparation immediately on this site.”

But for many First Nations voices, the conversation goes beyond infrastructure, centring on respect, recognition and the protection of cultural heritage.

Traditional Owners and community advocates say meaningful consultation will be critical as planning continues, with calls for their voices to be at the centre of decisions about the future of Barrambin.

By Dan Rennie of NITV.