Te Matapihi asks MSD to ‘please explain’ tough new rules to cut emergency housing numbers

Māori housing advocacy group Te Matapihi has asked MSD to “please explain” plans for tough new rules aimed at reducing emergency housing numbers, which have some whānau fearing they will soon be evicted.

Te Matapihi Acting CEO Ali Hamlin-Paenga (Te Aitanga ā Mahaki, Ngāti Kahungunu) said the plans are of “serious concern” and is stressing the need for compassion and support for those facing housing insecurity.

“Te Matapihi urges the Ministry of Social Development to prioritise the well-being and dignity of all individuals in need of housing assistance.”

From August 26, the ministry told RNZ it will make changes for “strengthening eligibility settings and the introduction of new obligations”.

In a statement, Te Matapihi said the new regulations - which in addition to tougher eligibility criteria, will also impose a 13-week stand-down period for breaches of housing grants - “threaten to deepen the housing crisis for vulnerable populations”.

Hamlin-Paenga is calling for “transparency” from the government ministry.

In particular, she’s urging MSD to explain the rationale behind the changes and their anticipated impact on “those in desperate need of emergency housing”.

Hamlin-Paenga said it is important MSD provide clear explanations on how the new rules will be implemented and their consistency with the government’s broader housing strategy.

She also wants the ministry to explain the steps that will be taken to prevent individuals and whānau from being left without adequate housing options.

“Te Matapihi remains committed to working with crown agencies to achieve the best outcomes for communities, particularly advocating for the housing rights of Māori.”

The rōpū wants MSD to engage in “meaningful dialogue” with all stakeholders to address the concerns “promptly and collaboratively”.

As well, there is a critical need for new housing stock and increased support for community housing providers, said Hamlin-Paenga.

“[S]imply imposing stricter rules without simultaneously investing in new housing options and supporting community housing providers will not effectively address the root causes of housing insecurity.

“It is essential to recognise that these aspects are interconnected, and solutions must encompass both aspects to truly make a meaningful impact on the well-being and dignity of those in need of housing assistance.”

Emergency housing a ‘last resort’ - Tama Potaka

On Sunday, Associate Minister of Housing Tama Potaka issued a release in which he said emergency housing must be the “last resort” and “only for brief periods”.

Potaka said emergency housing had been one of the country’s “biggest public policy failures” - growing from a few families using it for brief periods to “thousands of tamariki growing up in motels” - and that the government’s plan to end its use is working, citing a 32 per cent reduction in the number of households living in motels.

“From last December to June this year, the total number of households living in emergency housing has gone from 3141 to 2133 – a 32 per cent reduction in just six months. We have seen over 1000 tamariki depart emergency housing during this period.”

The minister said the government’s target is to reduce the number of households in emergency housing by 75 per cent by 2030.

He said the next step, starting at the end of August, is to bring in “clearer obligations for emergency housing assistance”, including ensuring whānau provide evidence of their housing situation when they apply.

“People staying in emergency housing have responsibilities they must agree to and meet. If they stay longer than seven nights, they’ll need to complete agreed activities to help meet those responsibilities.

“This includes paying their emergency housing contribution, and activities which will help them get a home. This could include things like meeting with a housing broker, attending a Ready to Rent course, engaging with support services or looking for a private rental.

“At each re-grant appointment, their case manager will check they’ve completed the activities they agreed to and talk with them about any support which may be available. This is an important part of helping to set people up for housing success.

“If people don’t meet their obligations without a good reason, they’ll receive a warning. After two warnings, if they don’t meet their obligations again, they won’t be able to get an Emergency Housing Grant for 13 weeks.”

Potaka said “ending the blight” of emergency housing will not be easy.

“It requires us to take bold and radical action,” he said.

This article has been updated to include the release by the Associate Housing Minister.