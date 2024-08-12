Ngāruawāhia expects to see thousands for Koroneihana celebrations

Turangawaewae Marae is expecting to receive thousands of manuwhiri with Te Kiingitanga and Tainui Waka preparing for next week’s annual Koroneihana celebrations of Kiingi Tuheitia.

It will be the 18th anniversary of Kiingi Tuheitia’s coronation which took place on August 21, August 2006, following the death of his mother, Te Arikinui Te Atairangikaahu.

Many special international guests are coming, such as the King and Queen of Tonga, the Kaumaiti Nui of Rarotonga, Pomare Ariki of Tahiti, representatives of Kanaka Maoli of Hawai’i, and the Aleut Nation of St Paul Island, Alaska.

Prime Minister Chris Luxon, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, alongside other political party leaders and the Governor-General will also be there.

Kiingitanga spokesman Ngira Simmonds wrote in a statement that the movement has been preparing for months for the week-long celebrations.

Kiingi Tuheitia and Makau Ariki Atawhai welcome everyone to this year's Koroneihana. Photo: supplied / The Office of the Kiingitanga

“Rangatira from across the motu will be returning to Turangawaewae to pick up the conversation begun at Hui-aa-Motu in January, where more than 12,000 people came to discuss issues of national unity and nationhood.

“Hui-aa-Motu emphasised the importance and power of Kotahitanga and Mana Motuhake and we will pick up that conversation again at Koroneihana.”

He said a large delegation from Te Moana-nui-ā-Kiwa will be arriving to pay tribute to Kiingi Tuheitia and discuss issues of common interest and concern, such as climate change, environmental protection and social cohesion.

“We know from countless studies and experience that Maaori and Pasifika people bear the brunt of economic downturns and social and environmental problems. But we also have solutions that are grounded in our culture and the teachings of our ancestors, which we are prepared to use for the benefit of people everywhere.”

Koroneihana will start this Thursday, August 15, and finish on Wednesday, August 21, when Kiingi Tuheitia will deliver his annual address to the nation.

Live coverage of next week’s events will be available across all Kiingitanga social media platforms.