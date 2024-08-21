‘Keep pushing forward’ Kiingi Tuheitia urges in annual address

Kiingi Tuheitia has once again urged unity in his annual Koroneihana address from Tūrangawaewae today.

In his heartfelt speech, the Māori king encouraged a collective focus on the future, highlighting the importance of kotahitanga (unity) among Māori and the wider community.

“Our kotahitanga shouldn’t be focused on fighting against the Government. Instead, we need to focus on getting in the waka and working together. Mana motuhake has room for everyone!”

He began by acknowledging key figures and groups, including King Tupou, Queen Nanasi, Pomare Ariki, and Ratu Tevita, as well as various iwi such as those from Ratana, Te Tai Tokerau, and Ngāti Kahungunu.

He also noted the significance of recent visits to places like Rātana, Waitangi, as well as Hui Taumata at Ōmahu Marae, and looked forward to engaging with Ngāi Tahu in October, calling for continued work towards kotahitanga.

“In the last nine months, we’ve travelled a lot - across the motu and around the world. Our culture is what makes Aotearoa special - our reo, our tikanga. When we travel overseas, we are respected and valued, but at home, things can feel different.”

“Tikanga Māori should be at the forefront of being a New Zealander,” he said, speaking to the recent and prominent featuring of Māori culture at the Paris Olympics.

Looking to the future, Kiingi Tuheitia expressed a desire for less conflict between Māori and the Government. He advocated for a non-political group to discuss the future under Te Tiriti o Waitangi, stating, “I don’t want politicians to lead the conversation about nationhood.”

He called for a return to tikanga in addressing significant national issues, urging Wellington to listen to the people more frequently.

“Growing together is crucial. We’ve come a long way as a country, and we can go even further - let’s not give up now! Te Tiriti o Waitangi is between Māori and the Crown - mana to mana. The treaty provides a foundation for us all to work together. Let’s not change it; that would harm us.”

“Whakarongo mai - are you listening, Wellington? There is a better way.”

In closing, Kiingi Tuheitia highlighted the importance of listening, supporting each other, and embracing unity from all corners. He reassured the whānau working hard across the country, affirming, “I see you, and I hear you.”