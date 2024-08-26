Three killed, eight injured in horror Ramarama crash

Image / Ravi Panjkoha on TikTok. Note: The image has been edited for sharpness and contrast, and the van blurred.

Three people have died and six people taken to hospitals across Auckland in the aftermath of a horror crash on State Highway 1 near Ramarama in Counties Manukau.

Counties Manukau road policing manager Inspector Tony Wakeli, says at this stage it appears the vehicles collided while travelling in the northbound lanes. The police investigation will focus on exactly how that occurred.

Police confirmed the three who died were travelling in the same vehicle.

“This many fatalities at once is shocking and our thoughts go out to all those affected.”

RNZ reported a motorist saw three bodies in a van at the scene.

Tamati Cassin told RNZ he “had to pull over and I got out of my car - I wish I hadn’t now, I wish I didn’t see the bodies.

“There were several cars involved but the van was the worst and even the truck was pretty smashed up on the cab - it’s a tragic, tragic accident.”

Video from the scene shows at least five vehicles sustained damage in the incident.

One person was in critical condition and taken to Auckland Hospital.

Five others, including two in a serious condition, were taken to Middlemore Hospital.

St John responded with five ambulances, three rapid response units and a helicopter.

Emergency services arrived at the scene this afternoon soon after the crash was reported to police at 1.47pm.

The motorway remains closed in both directions, with diversions arranged via Mill Road and Ararimu.

The Mill Road detour for northbound traffic has a 4.85-metre height restriction due to the Great South Rd motorway underpass at St Stephens.

Vehicles over this height have been advised to use Mill Road on to Bombay Road on to Hillview Road.

People heading south were to be diverted at Ararimu Road. Ramarama and northbound drivers were to be diverted at Mill Road, Bombay.