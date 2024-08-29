First-year nursing students to benefit from Southern Cross scholarship

In a significant move to support nursing students, AUT has partnered with Southern Cross Healthcare to launch a scholarship programme for the 2025 academic year.

The initiative, valued at over $300,000, aims to alleviate the financial pressures for 17 successful applicants, providing a comprehensive package that includes stipends, fee contributions, and career development opportunities.

Southern Cross Healthcare national nursing advisor Dean Cowles spoke to the importance of the initiative by highlighting the common struggles of nursing students.

“We know that a lot of students struggle with the financial burden of being a nursing student, given that often they are on clinical placement for long periods of time,” Cowles said.

Reflecting on his own experiences, he added, “I remember being a student and really struggling to juggle work, having a casual part-time job on top of clinical placements. There were other students who had to drop out of nursing training because they couldn’t balance their job.”

The Scholarship

The Southern Cross Health Trust will offer scholarships for Bachelor of Health Science (Nursing) and Master of Nursing Science students in 2025.

The scholarships include:

$500 per week stipend when out on placement

Contribution to your fees

Annual health and wellbeing support allowance

Priority clinical placements with a Southern Cross hospital

Opportunity for a part-time role in a Southern Cross hospital or healthcare service provider

Mentoring and additional learning opportunities

Although she isn’t eligible for the aid, Raven Jimenez, a third year nursing student knows the challenges faced by first year student especially during clinical placements, which can require up to 40 hours work, often times unpaid.

“It can be quite hard during placement when we are doing a 40-hour week and then having to work on the weekends, we don’t really get a day off,” Jimenez said.

She also noted the impact of financial stress on students without strong support networks: “I was actually so gutted that I missed out on it but... I have a very supportive whānau, so if I was ever in need of financial support, I could ask. But there are a lot of whānau out there that don’t have that means of support financially.”

In addition to the financial support, the program will provide clinical placements at Southern Cross hospitals and a buddy system to offer extra support. “Our Southern Cross hospitals will also be providing clinical placement opportunities for all of the students and we will also be providing a buddy system so that we can provide that additional layer of support as they study,” said Cowles.

The scholarship is currently live and will be available until November.