Coastguard bar awareness seminars roll out nationwide

The Coastguard is hosting a series of bar crossing awareness seminars throughout Aotearoa to equip boaties with knowledge of what to do when crossing a sandbar. The seminars are free.

Sandbars can be extremely dangerous, even for experienced boaties, the volunteer maritime service says.

“Harbour and river bar crossings are some of the most dangerous for Kiwi boaties with Coastguard volunteers attending multiple incidents, including fatalities, every year.”

The nationwide roadshow - which began in Rotorua in late August and was in New Plymouth earlier this week, stops next in Foxton and Whanganui on September 21 and 22 respectively.

Whakatāne is next after that on October 1 (covering Whakatāne, Thornton and Ōhiwa bars).

The seminars cover critical topics, including understanding bar-specific hazards, assessing the impact of weather and tides, and implementing emergency procedures if trouble occurs.

“We all know that nothing beats local know-how. And there’s no better example than when it comes to bar crossings. Luckily, we’ve got some local legends from around the country who are going to share their tips, tricks and inside knowledge about crossing bars in your area, it’s casual and free.”

As extra support, the Coastguard has also released a video in te reo Māori, Cook Island Māori, Samoan, Tongan and Fijian, as well as Chinese and Thai to support boaties from diverse communities with bar awareness.

“Understanding the risks associated with crossing river and harbour bars is critical for anyone going out on the water. Things can happen even to the most experienced boatie, whether it’s their first or 100th time crossing,” says Coastguard community engagement manager Nātia Tucker (Samoa).

“We know that bars change all the time, so our Bar Awareness Seminars and accompanying videos offer practical up to date advice from local volunteers and experts who cross these bars regularly.”

The Coastguard has teamed up with the New Zealand Sport Fishing Council and local fishing and boating clubs to offer the seminars.

“Over the past decade, Aotearoa has witnessed 826 preventable drowning deaths, 31 of which occurred while crossing a river or harbour bar.,” the Coastguard release says.

“Of those 31, a high percentage were from one of New Zealand’s many ethnic communities, including Chinese, Cook Island Māori, Thai and Tongan.”

The schedule of seminars - which runs through until December 28 - is available here.