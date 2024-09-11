‘Tāne vs wahine’: Couple among finalists in Waha Kōrero contest

The search for the best reo Māori speakers has concluded with the top 12 finalists in the inaugural Waha Kōrero competition preparing to battle it out on the final day of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori.

The speakers from across Aotearoa will compete in a live impromptu speech contest, Ngahiwi Apanui-Barr, tumu whakahaere (chief executive), Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori, said.

“We are in for a spectacular night of entertainment and celebration with some of our best native and second language speakers of te reo Māori.

“It’s fantastic to see a mix of people in our top 12 – we’ve got a good range of iwi representation, age and gender.”

To add to the excitement, there is a couple among the finalists, Apanui-Barr said.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the different perspectives this couple will bring – tāne verse wahine – it is sure to be interesting!”

The 12 finalists will take to the Waha Kōrero stage in front of a panel of judges and a live audience on September 21 in Te Whanganui-a-Tara.

To add to the excitement, there is a couple among the finalists, Apanui-Barr said.

Ngahiwi Apanui-Barr, Tumu Whakahaere of Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori. Photo: Ngahiwi Apanui Barr

“I’m looking forward to seeing the different perspectives this couple will bring – tāne verse wahine – it is sure to be interesting!”

The 12 finalists will take to the Waha Kōrero stage in front of a panel of judges and a live audience on September 21 in Te Whanganui-a-Tara.

To compete in Waha Kōrero, applicants were required to demonstrate a high level of reo Māori proficiency.

“The final of Waha Kōrero is our closing event for Te Wiki 2024, the curtain closer to round up an inspiring week of activities and events,” Apanui-Barr said.

“The night will be made even more special with the calibre of our judges who are – Oriini Kaipara (Tūhoe, Ngāti Awa Tūwharetoa and Ngāti Rangitihi), Robert Pouwhare (Ngāti Haka, Tūhoe) and Hinurewa Poutu (Ngāti Rangi, Te Āti Haunui-a-Pāpārangi, Ngāti Maniapoto),” Apanui-Barr said.

“A special acknowledgement to Kingi Kiriona (Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Apa) who was a part of our judging for round two.”

Waha Kōrero, a new kaupapa from Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori (Māori Language Commission) for Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori, invites competitors to “prepare their voices and minds to soar”.

Apanui-Barr said Waha Kōrero was not a whaikōrero competition, “but a display of fast thinking, impromptu speeches on a range of topics”.

“Waha Kōrero is a space to normalise excellence in te reo Māori and support highly proficient speakers to be with their peers.”

The theme for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori 2024 is Ake Ake Ake – A Forever Language and will take place from September 14-21.

The finalists for Waha Kōrero are:

James Akuhata (Ngāi Tūhoe).

Tauawhi Bonilla (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Porou).

Watene Moana Campbell (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Kahungunu).

Te Kuru o te Marama Dewes (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Rangitihi, Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Rangiteaorere).

Tayla Faddy (Ngāti Whātua, Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa).

Jacob McGregor (Ngā Rauru Kītahi, Ngāti Raukawa Te Au ki te Tonga, Te Whānau-a-Apanui).

Te Wairere Ngaia (Waikato-Maniapoto, Taranaki, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Whakaue).

Rāniera Procter (Ngāti Porou, Ngāi Tāmanuhiri me Ngāti Uepōhatu).

Regan Kupu Stokes (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngā Pōtiki a Tamapahore, Ngāti Pūkenga, Ngāti Ranginui, Tūwharetoa, Tūhourangi, Ngāti Wai).

Te Rangimonoa Tahi (Ngāi Tuhoe, Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Pikiao).

Tamati Waaka (Ngāi Tūhoe, Te Whānau-a-Apanui, Ngāti Pūkeko).

Te Ngaru Wehi (Ngāti Te Wehi).

- Stuff