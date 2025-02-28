Watch live: Te Matatini finalists to be announced

After a week of performances at Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga, 55 kapa have taken the Pukekura Bowl stage, but only 12 will advance to the finals tomorrow to compete for the championship.

Te Matatini chairperson Tā Selwyn Parata is expected to announce which kapa will progress to the finals around 5:20pm.

Ticket sales have closed for tomorrow’s national kapa haka competition after the venue reached full capacity.

Te Ao Māori News is partnering with Aukaha News, Te Reo o Te Uru, and Tahu News to bring you news coverage from the ground.

From 8am tomorrow, MĀORI+ has live and uninterrupted coverage of the performances in Aotearoa, Australia, Fiji and the Pacific Islands.