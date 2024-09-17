‘We’re not a charity’: No pay for councillor on medical leave

Tauranga's Māori ward councillor Mikaere Sydney has been unable to take up his role because of illness. Photo: Supplied.

Tauranga’s Māori ward councillor won’t be paid while he is on a leave of absence due to illness.

Mikaere Sydney was elected to council in July, but is on an extended leave of absence until December 31 for medical reasons.

At a Tauranga City Council meeting on Monday the council voted not to pay him the $135,900 councillor salary.

It’s the first time in New Zealand a councillor has been elected but unable to take office because of illness.

Sydney was granted his leave of absence at the council’s inaugural meeting in August, but there was confusion over whether it was agreed to pay him at that time.

On Monday, councillor Hautapu Baker acknowledged the “extreme rarity” of the situation.

Councillor Hautapu Baker said paying Mikaere Sydney would send a message of unity to the community. Photo: Alisha Evans/SunLive.

“Never has an elected member gone down sick in such an extreme situation before, let alone an elected member who won quite overwhelmingly.”

People he had spoken to in the Te Awanui Maori ward were supportive of paying Sydney the same as the other councillors, which was a decision he thought they made at the first meeting.

“We are a team of ten and we stand by on another. It sends a message of unity to our community.”

Councillor Rod Taylor said he also thought they had agreed to pay Sydney.

He wanted to consider what those in the Te Awanui ward that voted for Syndey would do.

“I’m quite supportive that we do actually follow through and pay him as a member of the team of 10.”

Councillor Glen Crowther said it was an awkward situation. Photo: Alisha Evans/SunLive.

Councillor Glen Crowther said he thought they had agreed to the leave of absence but not to pay Sydney.

It was an “awkward situation” and Crowther said his heart went out to him.

He needed to look at it from a dispassionate view that if the councillors were employees, they wouldn’t get sick leave because you need to be in a job six months to qualify.

Councillors are independent contractors and aren’t entitled to the same benefits as employees either, said Crowther.

He asked if there had been change in what was reported of Sydney’s condition.

Mayor Mahé Drysdale said he had visited Sydney and it was a private matter but nothing had significantly changed.

Drysdale said he was torn; his personal feeling was council should be supportive of Sydney who was in a very tough situation.

But this was tempered by the fact it was ratepayer money being spent on his salary, said Drysdale.

“This is an interesting situation and the fact that he has been elected and through no fault of his own has not been able to take up that position.”

If there was a by-election to replace Sydney it would be more expensive than his salary, said Drysdale.

Councillor Rick Curach said it was with a heavy heart he supported not paying Sydney.

Mayor Mahé Drysdale said he was torn over whether to pay Mikaere Sydney during his medical leave. Photo: Alisha Evans/SunLive.

“We’re not an organisation that provides welfare, we’re not a charity. There is a member that cannot act as a councillor, therefore cannot do the job.”

In the “real world” it wouldn’t be a debate, he said.

Councillors’ salaries come from a remuneration pool of $1,242,581 which must all be spent.

With Sydney’s salary it will remain unspent, and the council can decide how to allocate it if he returns or resigns from his position after December 31.

Councillors were split over whether to pay Sydney. Councillors Crowther, Curach, Marten Rozeboom and Steve Morris voted not to pay him.

Drysdale, Baker, Taylor and Kevin Schuler voted to pay him.

Because deputy mayor Jen Scoular was absent, and the vote was even mayor Drysdale had the casting vote.

He changed his vote and opted not to pay Sydney.

