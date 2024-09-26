Ngāpuhi revealed as largest iwi, new census data says

Panellists at the release of iwi affiliation data from left, Huirama Matatahi (Waahi Paa), Kirikowhai Mikaere (Te Arawa, Tūhourangi, Ngāti Whakaue) Lead Technician for the Data ILG and Te Kāhui Raraunga and Professor Tahu Kukutai (Ngāti Tīpā, Ngāti Mahanga, Ngāti Kinohaku, Ngāti Ngawaero and Te Aupōuri). Photo / Supplied / Stephen Parker

Ngāpuhi becomes the largest iwi by population with Ngāti Porou following close behind according to newly released data.

The data iwi leaders group Te Kāhui Raraunga, has released new census data providing a more accurate insight for iwi.

This is the second round of iwi data released this year, which updated the 10 largest iwi populations.

With Ngāpuhi still awaiting the settlement of their treaty claim, questions arise about how their high iwi membership numbers may impact the settlement process.

The data reveals the highest proportion of iwi individuals who can speak te reo Māori are in Gisborne, where 28.5% can hold a conversation in Māori followed by the Bay of Plenty (25.2%), Northland (23.3%), Hawkes’ Bay (21%) and Waikato (20.5%).

For tertiary education, wāhine (65.7%) are more likely than tāne ( 33.6%) to hold a tertiary qualification with 21.2% of iwi individuals who have a tertiary qualification are under 30 years of age.

After the release of the New Zealand Census in 2018, Te Kāhui Raraunga data specialist Kirikowhai Mikaere realised there were no official Iwi census data collected.

“It is incredibly important that iwi not only have access to accurate, relevant data, but that it is delivered in a timely fashion, so it can be harnessed to support kōrero about the strategic investment needed now, and in the future.”

Mikaere said iwi Māori having a seat at the decision-making table, and iwi-Māori data technicians enhancing question design, had both enabled more accurate responses as well as directly resulted in iwi gaining timely and relevant information.

“There has been an increase in all iwi affiliation populations. However, in addition to a real-world population increase, the numbers reflect the incorporation of additional data source.”

Māori can find their iwi data on the online platform Te Whata.