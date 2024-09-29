Taking te ao Māori to the netball court: AMNISS begin Fiji tour

Twelve kōhine are taking te ao Māori to the netball court as the Aotearoa Māori Netball International Secondary School (AMNISS) squad competes in Fiji in their first international fixture this year.

Hinemaioha Rolleston-Gabel (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Kahu, Ngāi Te Rangi), a Year 12 student at Ngā Taiātea Wharekura in Otakou, was thrilled to be selected for the tour.

“He tino mīharo tēnei o ngā kaupapa ki ahau. E whakakanohi ana ngā kōtiro katoa i o rātau nei whānau, i o rātau nei iwi, i o rātau nei hapū, rohe anō hoki.”

(This is a great occasion for me. All of these girls are representing their families, their tribes and regions.)

17-year-old Sasha Tobin (Ngāpuhi) plays centre and wing-defence, and is also debuting for the Māori side.

“It’s really important to me to be able to represent my whānau, my culture,” Tobin says.

“We don’t really have the opportunity to play [together] as Māori, so I think it’s a really good opportunity.”

The team, coached by Ngarama Milner-Olsen and assisted by Tash Tawhara, is made up of Year 11 to 13 students from across the motu.

The selection process was completed over six months through a series of tournaments and camps, starting with a wider squad of 42 players.

Team manager Murray Gardiner says tikanga Māori and kawa are incorporated into the team’s mahi through karakia, waiata and noho marae.

He says these initiatives provide a special space for kaitākaro Māori.

“They’re able to be their authentic selves. They come together in a real supportive, manaaki environment.

“The kaupapa is very much focused around whanaungatanga and it′s a great opportunity for them to come together as Māori, enjoying the sport that they love.”

Gardiner also reflects on the origins of Aotearoa Māori Netball, particularly the late Dame June Mariu who founded the trust over 30 years ago.

“One of the true pioneers of bringing netball to the forefront and making sure netball was being used as a vehicle for Māori to promote healthy lifestyles, which is where Aotearoa Māori Netball was born.”

National Census Data from 2023 revealed that despite the rising popularity of rugby among secondary school students in recent years, netball remains at the top of the list.

“Netball in Aotearoa is still the number one sport [with the] largest participants of wāhine,” Gardiner says.

“There is a lot of growth in other codes. It’s great for them to have those different opportunities available to them, but also from an international exposure and giving opportunity to represent their country.”

Gardiner says the future of poitarawhiti (netball) is also looking bright for tāne.

“I’m just really passionate about ensuring there is a space for our tāne to feel that they’re supported about being able to come on that netball journey.”

However, he is mindful that Aotearoa Māori Netball runs under the auspices of the Māori Women’s Welfare League which aims to uplift and support Māori women.

“It is very much a tūturu wāhine Māori kaupapa and I think it’s important to ensure that this specific space is kept that space for [wāhine] Māori.”

The team is feeling confident heading into their tournament, which includes fixtures against Fiji secondary school, under 21 and academy sides.

“Kua kite kē au i te nui o ngā kōtiro me te mīharo o ō rātau nei pūkenga. ki taku nei whakaaro, ae ka tipu tēnei o ngā kaupapa. ae ka tipu tēnei o ngā hākinakina,” Rolleston-Gabel says.

(I’ve seen some great skills in our girls. I think this kaupapa will thrive and the game will grow.)

Tobin hopes to continue her netball journey in the future.

“Definitely, looking at playing [in the Māori team] again next year, and then after that hopefully secondary schools for New Zealand.”

The AMNISS squad was successful in their first match against the Fiji Baby Pearls U18 team, coming away with a 75-29 win. The tour concludes on October 2.