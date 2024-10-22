Portia Woodman-Wickliffe signs with the Blues

The Black Ferns superstar has signed a one-year contract with a team that's already close to her heart.

Proud Northlander and Black Ferns superstar Portia Woodman-Wickliffe has signed a one-year contract to join the Blues for the upcoming Super Rugby Aupiki season.

The team is already particularly close to Portia’s heart, with her niece Kerri Johnson already on the team.

“Kerri played for the nib Blues last season and loved every moment, it was inspiring to see what the team achieved, and it was something I wanted to be a part of,” Woodman-Wickliffe said in a statement.

She said she felt the opportunity to play Super Rugby Aupiki alongside her niece, was too good to miss.

“The chance to play with my niece is something pretty special for me and my whānau, and to be honest I need to get in and play with her now before she’s off playing in a black jersey in the coming years!”

Equally close to home, her wife, Renee Woodman-Wickliffe, who played for the Blues last season.

“Renee only had good things to say about the culture and vibe of the nib Blues, after speaking with her, I knew I wanted to come and play,” she said.

Blues head coach Willie Walker is “absolutely stoked” to welcome Portia Woodman-Wickliffe to the team.

“Her skills on the park speak for themselves, she’s world class,” Walker said.





“Having Portia with us is also going be hugely beneficial for the team off the field. Her experience around all aspects of physical preparation, recovery and mental skills is going to be a huge asset for those around her.”

Portia‘s credentials speak for themself, with the superstar of women’s rugby becoming the first woman to score a total of 250 tries in the Sevens Series in May of this year, beating her own record in 2022 of 200 tries.

Her time with the Black Ferns saw two world cups, gold medals in both the Olympics and Commonwealth games for the Black Ferns Sevens, and two World Cup Sevens crowns and multiple Sevens World Series titles.

She was also named the 2020 World Rugby Women’s Sevens Player of the Decade, among several other personal accolades denoting her impressive career.

She will join the Blues after she finishes her ongoing stint with the Mie Pearls in Japan.