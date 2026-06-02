Complaint by Aboriginal families forced to leave pool accepted by Australian Human Rights Commission

The Australian Human Rights Commission will now facilitate an arbitration between the parties. Photo: Getty Images.

I whakaputahia tuatahia tēnei ātikara e NITV i Ahitireiria

The Australian Human Rights Commission has accepted a racial discrimination complaint against NSW Police and Belgravia Leisure, after several First Nations families were removed from a public swimming pool in northern New South Wales last year.

The complaint, lodged by 13 Gamilaroi complainants and represented by the National Justice Project, relates to an incident at Inverell Aquatic Centre on 16 March 2025, when Aboriginal families, including children, parents, carers and an Elder were ordered to leave the facility after pool staff contacted police.

The families allege they were subjected to racial discrimination in breach of the Racial Discrimination Act 1975, arguing they were unfairly targeted.

Mobile phone footage from the incident showed groups of Aboriginal children and families gathered outside the pool while police officers remained inside the centre.

According to the complaint, officers warned the families they could be arrested for trespass if they refused to leave, before escorting them from the premises.

The incident occurred just weeks after the 60th anniversary of the 1965 Freedom Ride protests led by Arrernte and Kalkadoon activist Charles Perkins, which challenged racial segregation in regional New South Wales swimming pools, including at nearby Moree Baths.

Gamilaroi father Thomas Davis, whose 10-year-old son was among the children removed from the pool, said the experience had deeply affected local families and continued to shape how Aboriginal children in Inverell viewed public spaces.

“It saddens me that things like this are still happening to our babies not just in this community but all over Australia,” Davis said.

“I personally went through it myself as a child, so did my Mum, Grandmother and other generations, and they have all worked so hard to try and pave the way for future generations to not have to experience [this], and we sadly still are.”

A still from video taken by Gamilaroi father Thomas Davis, showing Aboriginal families and NSW police at the Inverell Aquatic Centre in 2025. Photo: Supplied.

Davis previously told NITV he attended the pool that afternoon after noticing a police wagon outside the centre while dropping money off to his son, who had been swimming with friends.

“A couple of kids were doing bombs. They obviously would have been told a couple of times [to stop], but instead of reaching out to them again, or even the parents ... [the staff] just called the police,” he said at the time.

He alleged that Aboriginal families not involved in any disruptive behaviour were also told to leave, including young children and an Elder supervising grandchildren.

“They were telling everyone they had to go,” he said.

National Justice Project solicitor Lucy Schroeder described the Human Rights Commission’s acceptance of the complaint as “an important step toward accountability”.

“What happened at Inverell pool has had lasting impacts on children, parents and the wider community,” Schroeder said in a statement.

“We’re calling on Belgravia Leisure and NSW Police to make this right, not only for the families directly affected, but to help make sure no other First Nations family is subjected to this kind of discrimination again.

“This must lead to real accountability, meaningful change and safer public spaces for everyone.”

The complaint further alleges the children involved have since avoided returning to the pool, including for weekly school sporting activities.

“The children affected by this have not wanted to return to the pool even for school sport,” Davis said.

“I’m in a position to speak up and show these kids and all Aboriginal kids that this sort of stuff isn’t right and that they can also take a stand and call it out.”

In earlier statements, NSW Police said officers attended the centre after staff identified a group of around 20 people “being unsafe, not following instructions, and rude to staff”.

Police said those involved had allegedly refused requests to leave the venue.

Belgravia Leisure, which manages the Inverell Aquatic Centre, has repeatedly rejected allegations of racial discrimination.

In a statement issued following the incident, the company said several young patrons had been escorted from the premises for “antisocial behaviour”.

“Whilst at the venue, police identified two other adult patrons also displaying anti-social behaviour. Both adults were also escorted from the premises,” the statement said.

“We want to be clear that at no stage were any patrons asked to leave unless they were directly involved in anti-social behaviour.”

The company also stated it maintained “a zero-tolerance policy for anti-social, discriminatory, or abusive behaviour” and said it remained committed to fostering inclusive environments, including through programs supporting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

Inverell Shire Council previously said it supported the actions of pool management and police, stating staff acted to ensure “the safety and wellbeing of other users and staff”.

The matter will now proceed through the Human Rights Commission’s conciliation process, where parties may attempt to resolve the complaint before any potential escalation to the Federal Court.

The National Justice Project says the families are seeking not only accountability, but systemic changes including cultural safety measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

The incident has also been reported to Call It Out, the First Nations Racism Register operated by the Jumbunna Institute for Indigenous Education and Research with support from the National Justice Project.

Nā Dan Butler nō NITV.