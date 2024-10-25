Undertaker in court facing charges of misconduct relating to human remains

A former funeral director who was arrested after a police investigation into concerns around burials at an Auckland cemetery has been declined name suppression but still cannot be named.

Police began looking into the matter at Waikumete Cemetery in Glen Eden, Auckland in August. The 48-year-old was then charged on Tuesday with misconduct relating to human remains and obtaining by deception.

Court documents seen by Stuff allege the woman obtained $15,002 in cash by deception.

On Friday morning at the Auckland District Court, her lawyer, Panama Le’Au’Anae, asked for her client’s name to be suppressed on an interim basis given some mental health issues. Stuff opposed name suppression and Judge Stephen Bonnar also declined the application.

However, Le’Au’Anae sought suppression on an interim basis to ascertain instructions from his client. Judge Bonnar ordered interim name suppression to continue until 5pm on October 30 unless an appeal is filed at the High Court.

She’ll reappear at the Auckland District Court on November 15 where she’ll enter pleas. The police prosecutor sought bail conditions to include not contacting the victims.

Detective Inspector Glen Baldwin previously said the arrest was a major development in the investigation, which is continuing.

“We cannot rule out further charges and hope this arrest brings some reassurance to those affected by this woman’s offending.”

The arrest comes after an investigation by the NZ Herald into a former employee of Tipene Funerals who allegedly put bodies into plastic bags instead of coffins.

The deception was revealed after the bodies had to be taken out of the public mausoleum at the cemetery after Cyclone Gabrielle hit in February last year.

Francis Tipene told the Herald in August the funeral director was cooperating with police in the investigation.

Tipene said: “Tipene Funerals’ first and foremost concern has always been with the families affected by the actions of this former employee.

“We unreservedly apologise for the distress their actions have caused the families involved. I am deeply sorry for the pain and sorrow that this has caused those affected.”

- Stuff