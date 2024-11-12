Live stream: Official government apology for abuse in state care

Survivors of abuse in state care are awaiting the official apology from Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on behalf of the government.

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into abuse in state care spanned six years, documenting the experiences of more than 2400 survivors, and was the longest, most complex public inquiry in New Zealand history.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins will also give an apology on behalf of the opposition.

The commission found up to 253,000 children, young people and adults had been abused and neglected at state and faith-based institutions in Aotearoa between 1950 and 1999.

Earlier this morning, ahead of the national formal apology to the survivors of state and faith-based abuse, Oranga Tamariki acting chief executive Andrew Bridgman made a formal apology.

Although only being in the role for five months, Bridgman took full responsibility.

“I stand here to take responsibility, to unreservedly apologise to the survivors who were abused in state care.

“You were children who came into our care, we needed to protect you, to look after you, instead our people and our places harmed you.”

He condemned some of the acts committed by Oranga Tamariki staff to the children in their care.

“What is worse, we would often turn around and place the blame back on you.

“We are sorry for our failure to do right by you for not protecting you and failing to keep you safe, nothing that happened to you was your fault, it was ours,” said Bridgman.

Bridgman said Oranga Tamariki had failed them, robbing them of their childhood.