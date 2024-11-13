Musicians speak at Hīkoi mō te Tiriti on intergenerational justice

Two Māori musicians say they were motivated to join the hīkoi because of their own children, future generations and the tūpuna who came before.

Singer and APRA Maioha Award winner Jordan Rapana known as Jordyn with a Why said she loved being surrounded by people on the same page.

“I feel hopeful for our future,” she said, “It‘s always very cool to see ā-tinana, ā-kanohi nei, everyone who’s really wanting justice."

Reporter Shakayla Andrews-Alapaki asked Rapana whether she agreed with the actions of the coalition government.

She said, “Kāore au e paku whakaae ki ngā mahi a te kāwana.”

“I do not agree at all with the actions of the government.”

“It’s a beautiful way to stand peacefully together,” she said.

“Kia hīkoi tahi tātou mō te kaupapa o te Tiriti o Waitangi, mō te take o te mana motuhake."

Let’s walk together for Te Tiriti o Waitangi and mana motuhake.

When asked why she was participating in the hīkoi, she said it was because of her children, grandchildren and the generations to come.

“We want that world to be better so it‘s our responsibility.”

Similarly, when multi-award-winning Māori musician and actor Troy Kingi (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Pikiao) was asked, he said it was his kids who were marching beside him.

Kingi also said it let the government, particularly ACT leader David Seymour know he was only speaking for himself.

“Look at the tini and the mano here, our kids, our grandparents. They‘re all marching for the things our tūpuna stood for,” Kingi said.

“It’s our obligation, we‘re just carrying it on and our tamariki are gonna do the same if happens again in the future; they’re gonna be there.”

When asked what song came to mind as they crossed the bridge he said Ngā Iwi E by Creative Nātives was the main one as well as Bob Marley songs such as Get Up Stand Up.

“Toitū te Whakaputanga, toitū te Tiriti, toitū te mana Māori, toitū he tāngata tiriti, toitū Aotearoa,” Kingi said.