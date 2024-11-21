Alien Weaponry to rock Aotearoa with March 2025 tour

Get ready, whānau, for an explosion of Alien Weaponry reo Māori goodness, crushingly heavy riffs and raw power as Aotearoa’s favourite thrash metal band announces its March 2025 summer tour.

Tickets go on sale at 9am this Friday for the band’s six-date tour with Polynesian metal band Shepherds Reign.

Starting in Kirikiriroa (Hamilton) on Friday, March 14, the nine-day tour will kick on to shows in Pōneke (Wellington) on the 15th, Ngāmotu (New Plymouth) the 20th, Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland) the 21st, Ōtautahi (Christchurch) the 22nd, and go out with a bang in Tāhuna (Queenstown) on Sunday, March 23.

“Hailed as the ‘future of metal’ by esteemed music bible Metal Hammer, Alien Weaponry’s Henry Te Reiwhati de Jong (drums), Lewis Raharuhi de Jong (guitar/vocals), and Tūranga Morgan-Edmonds (bass) are taking the world by storm with their kinetic presence and thrash-inflected, Māori infused groove-metal,” the band’s publicist said Thursday.

Earlier this year, Alien Weaponry toured Europe headlining in Eindhoven in the Netherlands, Cologne, Germany and at the O2 Academy in London. They also performed at several major festivals during the European summer including at Hellfest (France), Graspop (Belgium), Nova Rock (Austria) and Tons of Rock (Norway).

They will play their March 2025 Aotearoa gigs, fresh off an exhaustive two-month, 28-date tour of North America which begins in San Francisco on January 15 and wraps in LA on February 22.

“The band have been, and continue to, tour extensively through North America; perform at some of the biggest metal festivals in Europe; and regularly enjoy the privilege of performing with the likes of rock and metal heavy-weights, including artists Guns N’ Roses, Gojira, Ministry, Slayer, Black Label Society, Kerry King and more.”

Alien Weaponry are two-time winners of the Aotearoa Music Award for Te Kaipuoro Rakapioi Toa (Best Rock Artist).