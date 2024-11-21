Mei Whaitiri, model for Pānia of the reef dies aged 86

Mei Whaitiri, who as a 13-year-old modelled for the iconic statue of Pania in Napier has passed away surround by her whānau.

Her daughter, former politician Meka Whaitiri, took to social media to announce her passing.

“Māpu kau ana te rere o auē, o au mihi, o au whakamiha i te rironga o tō mātou Whaea/Kuia - ara a Mei Hirita Te Kururoa Whaitiri (nee Robin)”

“Our hearts are shattered with the sudden loss of our beloved mum, nan & nanny ma. She passed away peacefully this morning.”

Whaitiri became the model for the famous statue of Pania in Napier. The 1.5 metre statue was unveiled at Napier’s Marine Parade on June 10, 1954 by then Prime Minister Sidney Holland.

The statue was commissioned by members of the Thirty Thousand Club after the Anglican Bishop of Aotearoa, Frederick Augustus Bennett, related the legend of Pania to them.

Several students from Hukarere Girls College were photographed as models for the statue, and eventually, Mei Irihapiti Robin (Whaitiri) was selected.

According to the Hawke’s Bay tourism website, a clay likeness of the photograph of Mei and an actual traditional piupiu skirt were made by the Italian Marble Company of Carrara in Carrara, Italy. The clay model was then used to produce the bronze statue.

Her tūpāpaku will be taken onto Kohupatiki marae, Farndon Road, Clive where she will lay till her service which will be held on Sunday, November 24 at 11am.

“E kui hoki atu ki ō matua tīpuna - waiho mai mātou ki te whenua kia tangi noa nei, kia auē nei, kia waipuke te whenua nei i ngā tini roimata mōu.”